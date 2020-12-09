BWC Acquires Texas City Terminals from NuStar

NuStar Energy has closed on the sale of its Texas City, Texas, terminals to BWC Terminals.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) reported Monday that it has sold its Texas City, Texas, terminals to BWC Terminals for $106 million.

“While it was a difficult decision, this divestiture allows us to deploy the proceeds to further improve our debt metrics and self-fund a larger proportion of our capital program,” NuStar President and CEO Brad Barron remarked in a written statement. “And while the Texas City terminals are great assets with outstanding operations and employees, the location and unique configuration of these terminals were no longer synergistic with NuStar’s strategies for our other Gulf Coast assets.”

In a separate announcement Tuesday, BWC stated the Texas City transaction will enable it to bolster its position along the U.S. Gulf Coast to provide liquid storage in the petrochemical, hydrocarbon, renewable and agriculture markets.

“We are excited to finalize the acquisition of the Texas City NuStar Terminal,” commented BWC Terminals CEO Michael “Mike” Suder. “This terminal complements our network of high-quality terminal storage of hydrocarbons, chemicals, renewables and agricultural products across North America. The addition provides increased growth opportunities in the Gulf Coast Region to optimize and further develop our operational capabilities in support of the supply chain needs of our customers.”

Barron pointed out the Texas City employees have joined BWC Terminals, adding BWC’s business plan aligns more closely with the facility’s strengths.

“This should create more growth opportunities for the operations and provide employees with more resources to ensure their continued growth and success as well,” Barron said.

NuStar and BWC Terminals first reported plans for the transaction on Nov. 2, 2020.

