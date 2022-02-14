BW Offshore Taking FPSO Impairments Over Lack Of Redeployment Options

BW Offshore will be taking an impairment to the value of several FPSOs over lower expectations for longer extensions on current contracts.

FPSO operator BW Offshore has claimed it would be taking an impairment to the value of several FPSOs over lower expectations for longer extensions on current contracts.

BW Offshore said that it opted to record an impairment to the book value of FPSOs BW Athena, Espoir Ivoirien, Sendje Berge, Petróleo Nautipa, and Umuroa amounting to $66.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

FPSOs BW Athena and Umuroa are in cold lay-up in the UK and Indonesia, respectively. And one of the other reasons the company stated for taking the impairment was the limited potential for future redeployment.

To get a clearer picture of what the situation is with each of these FPSOs, we will list the recent events surrounding those units.

As was previously said, BW Athena is in cold lay-up and its situation is pretty much clear. FPSO Espoir Ivoirien’s situation is a bit more complex. Namely, an accident on the FPSO led to the death of two workers in January last year. This occurred off the Ivory Coast while the Espoir Ivoirien was working on CNR International.

The vessel was shut down for 30 days following the incident. Operations restarted in February 2021 and its fixed contract period will end this year. The positive thing is that there are extension options for the vessel until the second quarter of 2036.

In early November 2021, the FPSO Sendje Berge was awarded a contract extension by Addax Petroleum to continue work offshore Nigeria. Now, the vessel will be busy until the fourth quarter of 2022.

The destiny of the Petróleo Nautipa is somewhat bleak as the unit will soon stop working offshore Gabon for Vaalco. Namely, the FPSO will be replaced by an FSO unit when its contract expires in September 2022. The Umuroa, the final of the five units, is – as mentioned – in cold lay-up.

In addition, the company will record an impairment of $23.8 million related to the previously announced sale of Joko Tole and associated loss from the transaction.

The company will further reverse a previous impairment of $4.2 million related to the sale of Cidade de São Vicente. The vessel was sold to a yard in India for recycling for $12.8 million.

BW Offshore also stated that it would also record a gain of $14.9 million from the sale of shares in BW Energy in October 2021. The impairments and gain will be included in the fourth-quarter earnings and annual 2021 accounts which will be published on February 28, 2022.

Although it must be said that this impairment situation is not unknown territory for the company as it had almost an identical situation last year. It recorded an impairment to the book value of three FPSOs amounting to $59.6 million in February 2021.

One of the FPSOs is a ‘repeat offender’ this year – Espoir Ivoirien – while the other two were the Berge Helene and the Cidade de São Vicente.

