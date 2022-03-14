BW Offshore Sells Another FPSO For Scrap

BW Offshore has sold another FPSO for scrap after just recently selling the BW Cidade de Sao Vicente for the same reason.

FPSO leasing company BW Offshore has sold another FPSO for scrap after just recently selling the BW Cidade de São Vicente for the same reason.

BW Offshore said that the FPSO in question is the Umuroa. According to the company, the vessel will be recycled at the Baijnath Melaram yard in India.

The yard is certified to ISO standards and has been issued with a Statement of Compliance by Class NK per the IMO Resolution and the Hong Kong International Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships.

BW Offshore added that the sale would generate $13.5 million in net liquidity. The company will nominate a third party to be on-site at the recycling yard to ensure health, safety, and environmental regulations are followed.

A ship recycling plan has been prepared and provided by the Baijnath Melram yard in cooperation with the Gujarat Maritime Board in compliance with regulations. To further incentivize safe operations, BW Offshore will pay a ‘safe recycling’ bonus upon completion.

The vessel was converted to an FPSO from a 1981-built tanker. It has an oil processing capacity of 50,000 bpd, and a gas handling capacity of 25 mmcfpd. It can store up to 775,000 barrels of oil.

The FPSO’s last work was on the Tui field off the coast of New Zealand. The vessel remained on the field for several months in 2020 after its contract was terminated and its client was liquidated.

In November 2020, BW offshore reached an agreement with the government of New Zealand to remove the FPSO to be removed from the field. Since then, the FPSO Umuroa was in cold lay-up in Indonesia.

It is worth noting that the Umuroa was one of the vessels that BW Offshore took on impairment on over lower expectations for longer extensions on current contracts.

More precisely, it opted to record an impairment to the book value of FPSOs BW Athena, Espoir Ivoirien, Sendje Berge, Petróleo Nautipa, and Umuroa amounting to $66.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

As previously stated, the FPSO BW Cidade de São Vicente was also sold for scrap in February. The vessel was sold for a cash consideration of $12.8 million.

It started its operational life with Petrobras back in 2009 and was used as a well test facility for the Brazilian oil giant on several fields offshore Brazil.

These two were not the only FPSOs to recently be sold since the company also sold the BW Joko Tole earlier this month. This vessel was not sold for scrap but was rather sold to PT Bahari Inti Tanker and PT Cahaya Haluan Pasifik in consortium with PT Buana Lintas Lautan Tbk.

Following the closing of the sale, the buyer will continue to operate the FPSO under the lease contract with Kangean on the TSB field. The sale of the BW Joko Tole is part of the company’s strategy to transition to floating energy infrastructure investments.

