BW Offshore, Saipem Closing In On Gato Do Mato FPSO Supply Deal

FPSO operator BW Offshore has been awarded a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) by Shell for early-stage engineering and supplier reservations for the supply of an FPSO for the Gato do Mato oil and gas field offshore Brazil.

The LNTP is valued at up to $50 million. Upon completion of the LNTP, Shell and its partners target to award a lease and operate contract to a consortium comprising BW Offshore and Saipem which will be jointly responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the FPSO with expected delivery in 2026.

The award is subject to the parties finalizing the commercial and pricing terms of the contract given the current inflationary supply chain market and a final investment decision to proceed by Shell and its partners.

According to BW Offshore, the FPSO lease and operate contract will have a firm period of 18 years with seven years of options.

“We have a clear strategy of developing and operating infrastructure type floating production solutions with long-term contracts and investment grade counterparties. Gato do Mato is a robust project meeting all our requirements,” said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore.

“We will replicate the Barossa project model, bringing in equity partners, and take it one step further by partnering with Saipem for the EPCI phase to add execution capacity and capabilities. We are very pleased to team up with Saipem and look forward to building a long-term relationship with Shell and its partners in Brazil,” Beenen added.

To clarify the Barossa model, BW Offshore was awarded a contract from Santos for the Barossa FPSO which will operate offshore Australia in March 2021. The value of the contract is around $4.6 billion. The lease and operating contract has a firm period of 15 years, with 10 years of options.

The Barossa FPSO will be turret moored with a newbuild hull based on BW Offshore’s RapidFramework design. The topside weight is approximately 35,000 tons. The RapidFramework concept is based on experience from the development of the Catcher FPSO in 2017, allowing for concurrent hull construction and topside integration by removing interdependencies during the construction phase.

As for Gato do Mato, the project is a pre-salt gas-condensate discovery that covers two neighboring blocks – BM-S-54 and Sul de Gato do Mato.

Shell used to hold 80 percent of the Gato do Mato project with TotalEnergies holding the remaining 20 percent. But in October 2019, Shell sold 30 percent of its stake in the project to Colombia’s Ecopetrol, leaving the supermajor with a 50 percent stake.

