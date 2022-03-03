BW Offshore Gets Extension For Sold FPSO

BW Offshore has received a one-year contract extension for the lease and operation of an FPSO it already sold.

The vessel in question is the BW Joko Tole which is a gas-producing FPSO operating on the TSB field offshore Indonesia for Kangean Energy Indonesia.

BW Joko Tole started working for Kangean in Indonesia on the TSB field back in 2012. Its storage capacity is 200,000 bbl, an oil processing capacity of 2,200 bbl/d, and a gas handling capacity of 340 mmscfd.

The deal for the BW Joko Tole was supposed to end in 2022, but with the new deal, the lease will end sometime in 2023. The contract could be extended to 2026 if all extension options are used.

The only catch is that the vessel has already been sold to PT Bahari Inti Tanker and PT Cahaya Haluan Pasifik, both of which are Indonesian companies, in consortium with PT Buana Lintas Lautan Tbk, a company publicly listed in Indonesia.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent with closing expected late in the first quarter of 2022. Following the closing of the sale, the buyer will continue to operate the FPSO under the lease contract with Kangean.

At the time BW Offshore said that it would provide transition services for a period of up to four months after closing to ensure safe and uninterrupted transfer of operations including the local organization operating the FPSO to the new buyer.

The sale of the BW Joko Tole is part of the company’s strategy to transition to floating energy infrastructure investments and will free up over $50 million of liquidity, comprising of net sale proceeds of $42.5 million and the release of $9 million of working capital upon closing. There is no debt attached to the FPSO.

This is not the only FPSO BW Offshore sold recently. Namely, it also sold the BW Cidade de São Vicente for scrap last month.

The BW Cidade de São Vicente, sold for a cash consideration of $12.8 million, started its operational life with Petrobras back in 2009 and was used as a well test facility for the Brazilian oil giant on several fields offshore Brazil.

Only days after the sale of the BW Cidade de São Vicente, the company said that it would be taking an impairment to the value of several FPSOs over lower expectations for longer extensions on current contracts.

More precisely, it opted to record an impairment to the book value of FPSOs BW Athena, Espoir Ivoirien, Sendje Berge, Petróleo Nautipa, and Umuroa amounting to $66.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company had almost an identical situation last year with an impairment to the book value of three FPSOs amounting to $59.6 million announced in February 2021.

