BW LPG Sells Vessel
BW LPG Limited revealed Wednesday that it has concluded the sale and delivery of its Berge Summit vessel to an unnamed new owner “for continued trading”.
The sale is expected to generate approximately $9 million in liquidity and a net book gain of $4 million, according to the company.
“The successful completion of this transaction is in line with our asset management strategy,” Anders Onarheim, the chief executive officer (CEO) of BW LPG, said in a company statement.
“BW LPG now owns and operates a fleet of 46 modern Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), with an average age of 8.7 years. Twelve of these vessels are scheduled for LPG dual-fuel engine retrofitting in 2020 and 2021, making them the most environmentally friendly VLGCs in the world,” the CEO added.
Berge Summit was built in 1990 with a carrying capacity of 78,489 cubic meters and has been used as LPG floating storage for a gas-to-power project for the last five years, BW LPG highlighted.
In November last year, BW LPG announced that it had entered into a memorandum of agreement to sell the remaining two Large Gas Carriers (LGCs) in its fleet; the BW Nantes and the BW Nice. In a company statement at the time, the company said the sale was expected to generate approximately $31 million in liquidity and a net book gain of $9 million.
BW LPG describes itself as the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company is associated with BW Group, which is one of the world’s leading maritime groups in the tanker, gas and offshore segments, according to its website.
In the first quarter of this year, BW LPG reported a net profit after tax of $81 million, or an earnings per share of $0.58 (NOK 5.97).
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Oil Prices Get Boost from Trump China Move
- McDermott Bags Large Refinery Contract
- Pemex Reveals Virus Death Toll
- Study Finds Up to 10% Permanent Drop in US Miles Driven
- Restored OPEC+ Output to Be 'Barely Felt'
- Woodside Warns of $4.3B Post Tax Hit
- KBR Wins China Petchems Contract
- Trump Admin Overhauling Environmental Reviews
- Oil Up on Stockpile and OPEC+ News
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Oil Demand Could Get Boost from Metals Surge
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Baker Hughes Shows Mixed Rig Counts
- What Happens to Oil in a 2nd Covid Wave?
- Weatherford Secures Four-year Eni Contract
- Texas Refiners Contend with Virus Rebound
- Oil Prices Up Amid Virus Treatment News
- Pipeline Losses Could Embolden Industry Foes
- MOL Discovers Significant Reserves in Pakistan
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players