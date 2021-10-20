BW Energy Starts Production From Tortue Phase 2 Off Gabon

Oil and gas company BW Energy has started production from the Tortue Phase 2 field development located on the Dussafu Marin license offshore Gabon.

To remind, BW Energy started its Gabon drilling campaign with the Hibiscus Extension well on the Dussafu Marin permit in April 2021.

It was the first well in a three-well campaign planned on Dussafu during 2021 but found no oil. The Borr Norve jack-up continued drilling operations on the DTM-7H well at the Tortue field. As part of the Tortue Phase 2 field development, the hook-up of the final two production wells DTM-6H and DTM-7H has now been completed and handover to production operations was done.

BW Energy said that the DTM-7H well was brought online on October 19, 2021. The second well, DTM-6H is scheduled to come online in the coming days. Production before the two new production wells came online was around 11,500 barrels of oil per day.

The Tortue development consists of six production wells tied back to the FPSO BW Adolo. The completion of the new two wells concludes the Tortue Phase 2 project with zero HSSE incidents.

“The Tortue Phase 2 development was completed below budget and within the revised timeframe. We look forward to the production growth following first oil from the two wells. Operationally we will now focus on stabilization of the production and wrapping up the project activities,” Carl K. Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy, said.

BW Energy added that the gross production from the Tortue field averaged approximately 9,000 barrels of oil per day in the third quarter of 2021, amounting to a total gross production of 0.8 million barrels of oil for the period.

The decrease in production compared to the second quarter of 2021 was mainly due to plant shutdowns and temporary operational issues. The previously communicated shortage of gas lifting capacity also impacted production. Also, a nitrogen generation unit has been installed on BW Adolo which significantly improved production efficiency.

As previously guided, there were no BW Energy liftings in the quarter. Production cost – excluding royalties – was approximately $36 per barrel. The unit cost reflects the lower production rate realized in the third quarter. The overall production cost includes approximately $1.5 million of costs related to the continued handling of the Covid-19 pandemic through the period.

