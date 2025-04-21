BW Energy Makes FID on Golfinho Boost Project Offshore Brazil

The $107 million project includes multiple measures aimed at boosting production efficiency and increasing recoverable reserves by approximately 12 million barrels.

BW Energy said it has made a final investment decision on the Golfinho Boost project, targeting to add around 3,000 barrels per day (bpd) of incremental oil production at the Golfinho field offshore Brazil starting in 2027.

The $107 million project includes multiple measures aimed at boosting production efficiency and increasing recoverable reserves by approximately 12 million barrels, the company said in a news release.

The measures include upgrades to the subsea boosting system by replacing gas lifts with electrical submersible pumps at the seabed, reopening of shut-in wells, umbilicals replacement, improved field logistics and floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) capacity enhancements, according to the release.

The Golfinho field is located in the Espírito Santo Basin at water depths between 2624.7 and 5577.4 feet (800 and 1,700 meters). BW Energy is the operator with a 100 percent working interest in the Golfinho license following the August 2023 acquisition of the Golfinho and Camarupim Clusters.

Hydrocarbons are produced on the FPSO Cidade de Vitória, which BW Energy acquired and has operated since November 2023. The field has been producing since 2007, the company said.

“BW Energy continues to strengthen its position in Brazil through targeted measures on the Golfinho field to increase production, uptime and operational independence. The planned low-risk enhancements to field assets and operations offer very attractive returns and are expected to help unlock material long-term value creation for the company and its stakeholders,” BW Energy CEO Carl Arnet said.

Earlier in the month, BW Energy received approval for the extension of the Golfinho license from Brazilian oil and gas regulator ANP.

The production phase under the Golfinho concession contract was extended to 2042 from 2031, following ANP’s approval of the company’s field development plan in November 2024, BW Energy said.

For the first quarter, BW Energy reported net production of 3.2 million barrels of oil, equal to 36,000 bpd, from the Dussafu licence in Gabon and the Golfinho field.

Last month, the company announced a “substantial oil discovery with good reservoir quality” at the Bourdon prospect in the Dussafu licence offshore Gabon.

Evaluation of logging data and formation pressure measurements confirmed approximately 112 feet (34 meters) of pay in an overall hydrocarbon column of 148 feet (45 meters) in the Gamba formation, making it the largest hydrocarbon column discovered to date in the Dussafu license, BW Energy said in a separate statement.

The well was drilled by the Norve jack-up rig to a total depth of 13,566 feet (4,135 meters), the company stated, adding that the discovery will enable it to book additional reserves not included in its 2024 statement of reserves.

“The Bourdon appraisal well again confirms the significant resource potential of the Dussafu license, which holds multiple additional prospects,” Arnet said. “We will now carefully review the drilling results, but initial data indicates the potential for establishing a new development cluster with a production facility following the MaBoMo blueprint. We are evaluating a second sidetrack to further appraise the discovery”.

Bourdon is located approximately (9.3 miles) 15 kilometers west of BW Adolo FPSO and 4.7 miles (7.5 kilometers) southeast of the MaBoMo facility.

