Buru Brings on CEFA to Co-Develop Rafael Gas Project in Australia

Buru Energy Ltd. has executed a Strategic Development Agreement (SDA) with Clean Energy Fuels Australia Pty. Ltd. (CEFA) to co-develop the Rafael gas project. The project is located in the Canning Basin, some 150 kilometers (93.2 miles) east of Broome and approximately 85 kilometers (52.8 miles) south of Derby in the Shire of Derby-West Kimberley, Western Australia.

Buru said in a media release the project is targeting the replacement of long-haul trucked or imported fuel used for power generation and mining in the northwest of Western Australia with a local source of trucked liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquids, supporting the development of new market opportunities in the region.

“The agreement with CEFA is a watershed moment for Buru and the Rafael gas project. It marks a clear demonstration of the company’s gas strategy and transition from explorer to developer and long-term producer”, Buru CEO Thomas Nador said. “Rafael is the only confirmed source of conventional gas and liquids in onshore Western Australia north of the North West Shelf project. It is a unique opportunity to provide energy to a growing market that is not connected to a gas pipeline and currently faces challenges with high energy costs and security of supply”.

“Our proven virtual pipeline or ‘trucked LNG’ model lowers long-term regional energy costs and emissions and provides a viable alternative to diesel for new and existing energy users”, Basil Lenzo, CEFA/Octa Group CEO and Director, said.

Buru and CEFA will establish gas pricing arrangements for competitive LNG sales, ensuring economic returns and value sharing, Buru said. The two companies will also work together on condensate production and sales. Buru added that CEFA will finance and operate a small-scale LNG plant with a capacity of up to 300 tonnes per day on the Rafael 1 well pad, with a processing tariff to be negotiated with Buru.

This structure reduces Buru’s financial risk in the downstream/midstream components of the Rafael gas project, limiting upfront costs to the two upstream wells and processing facilities, Buru added. The LNG processing tariff model will generate predictable long-term cash flows for both Buru and CEFA, aiding in financing and operational planning, it said.

Buru said it is continuing to expedite Native Title and regulatory approvals to support the Rafael gas project’s development timeline.

Preparations are underway for the recompletion and flow testing of Rafael 1 in the third quarter of 2025 to support Independent Reserves Certification, a key requirement under the SDA. Buru added it is advancing its 2026 drilling program and plans to drill the second well, Rafael B, from the existing Rafael 1 pad next year for further appraisal and flow assurance for the Rafael LNG plant. The company is also exploring funding strategies, including a potential farm-in party for the drilling program.

