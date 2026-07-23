Burnham Picks Energy Team

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who was elected Leader of the Labour Party on July 16 and became UK Prime Minister on July 20, replacing Keir Starmer, has selected his energy team.

Miatta Fahnbulleh was appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero on the same day Burnham became PM, the UK government website revealed.

Fahnbulleh was previously Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government between September 6, 2025, and May 12, 2026, the site highlighted, noting that the new energy secretary was also previously Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero between July 9, 2024, and September 6, 2025.

Fahnbulleh studied philosophy, politics, and economics at the University of Oxford and obtained a PhD degree in economic development from the London School of Economics, the site pointed out. It adds that Fahnbulleh was the Chief Executive of the New Economics Foundation from 2017 to 2023 and previously worked at the IPPR as the Director of Policy and Research. She was also the Head of Cities in the policy unit at the Cabinet Office from 2011 to 2013, the site highlights.

Michael Shanks remained as Minister for Energy. He was first appointed to the position on September 6, 2025, according to the site, which noted that he was previously Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero from July 9, 2024, to September 6, 2025.

Shanks graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in history and politics then studied for a PGDE at Glasgow, the site points out. He served as the Shadow Minister of State for Scotland from October 2023 to May 2024, the site highlights.

“An incredible honor to be appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero,” Fahnbulleh said in a statement posted on her X page on July 20.

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In a statement posted on his X page on July 21, Shanks said, “delighted to be staying on as Energy Minister!”

“In two years we’ve made a lot of progress but more to do - on affordability, strengthening our energy security and resilience, the Clean Power Mission, the great grid upgrade, public ownership through GB Energy and so much more,” he added in the statement.

The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero has overall responsibility for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the UK government website states. Ed Miliband previously held this role from 2024 to 2026, the site highlights.

The Minister for Energy is responsible for all the below, according to the UK government website:

Clean Power 2030

Great British Energy

renewables and biomass

energy systems, the grid and networks

energy market reform, including REMA and Reformed National Pricing

energy security, resilience and preparedness

North Sea transition

oil and gas refineries

carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS)

greenhouse gas removals (GGRs)

hydrogen

Powering AI

Energy Independence Bill

Tax Cut on Electricity Bills

A release posted on DESNZ’s website on Tuesday announced that Burnham had taken “immediate action to cut taxes on electricity bills to give millions of households breathing space this winter”.

The release noted that the government is tackling rising bills with a tax cut to remove VAT from domestic electricity bills from October 1, “in time to impact the next Ofgem price cap”.

“This immediate action applies and is funded for this financial year,” the statement announced.

“The cost of this immediate action for this financial year – taken now, before the next price cap - is being funded from the cancellation of the (GBP 1.8 billion [$2.4 billion]) Digital ID program,” it added.

“Any further action, including on funding for longer-term measures, will be taken at the Budget alongside an OBR forecast. All decisions at that point will continue to be funded and also consistent with the government’s fiscal rules,” it continued.

In this release, Burnham said, “I said I wanted to give people breathing space, and that’s what I’m announcing on my second day as Prime Minister”.

“We’re taking immediate action to cut taxes on energy bills, put more money in people’s pockets, and bring back hope,” he added.

Cutting VAT on electricity bills is expected to take around GBP 45 ($60) off the yearly Ofgem price cap in October, according to the release, which outlined that this would be on top of the GBP 150 ($200) removed from bills at the last Budget.

In a statement posted on her X page on July 21, Fahnbulleh said, “first day in the job and we're already cutting taxes on electricity bills”.

“We’re taking immediate action to help people with the cost of living, giving millions of households some much needed breathing space,” Fahnbulleh added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com