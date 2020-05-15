Bureau Veritas Unveils Deepwater Brazil Guidance

This photo shows an FPSO build in 2019 now in service in Brazilian waters. PHOTO SOURCE: Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas (BV) reported Thursday that it has formalized guidelines and a classification notation for floating, production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) and floating production units (FPUs) designed to operate in Brazil’s deep waters.

BV tests, inspects and certifies oil and gas floating assets. In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, the firm stated that its new “IVBS-BRA” notation refers to the independent verification approach that it is adopting in Brazil and shows that floating asset operators meet the country’s detailed regulatory requirements. It added that IVBS-BRA addresses requirements – from design to operation – that need to be implemented for offshore units.

“Brazil is a complex regulatory environment and clients are looking to demonstrate how they are addressing the requirements to operate safely in Brazilian waters,” remarked Marie-Francoise Renard, BV’s commercial director for offshore and services. “We have long been helping clients meet these requirements. IVBS-BRA formalizes our approach and provides the necessary framework to demonstrate that requirements have been met.”

According to BV, a range of national regulatory agencies in Brazil govern compliance with health and safety, environmental and labor compliance requirements for FPSOs, FPUs and other offshore installations. It noted that some of the relevant bureaucracies influencing the activities of designers, shipbuilders and operators include:

National Petroleum; Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP)

Maritime Authority (DPC – Departmento de Portos e Costas)

Labor Inspection Secretary (SIT/ENIT – Secretaria de Inspecao do Trabalho / Escola Nacional da Inspecao do Trabalho)

Brazilian Environmental Institute (IBAMA)

National Environmental Council (CONAMA – Conselho Nacional do Meio Ambiente).

“BV provides a wide range of compliance-related services and support to help ensure clients are able to fully meet and implement the required regulatory scope for operations in Brazil in a manner that is fully integrated with the project classification process and all control processes,” stated Renard.

Earlier this month, an executive with a valve manufacturing and supply firm told Rigzone that activity in Brazil’s FPSO sector has been relatively robust compared to other regions.

