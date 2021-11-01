Bureau Veritas Inks Multiservice Deal For Work On Six Ithaca Assets

Bureau Veritas has been awarded a three-year deal by Ithaca Energy to deliver verification certification and classification services for six assets offshore the UK.

Bureau Veritas (BV) has been awarded a three-year contract by Ithaca Energy to deliver verification certification and classification services, and environmental verification and audit services for six assets in the UK North Sea.

The six assets comprise the Captain platform, the Captain FPSO, the Alba North Platform and a namesake FSO, the normally unmanned installation in the Erskine field, and the FPF1 floating production facility in the Greater Stella area.

The Captain field is located in the Outer Moray Firth, with the other fields located in the Central North Sea. The work scope for BV begins in January 2022 and is for three years – with the potential for a two-year extension.

BV has been providing a range of independent verification, certification, classification, and environmental services for the assets in the Captain, Alba, and Erskine fields for six years under previous asset owners – an arrangement which has continued following Ithaca’s acquisition of the assets in 2019. The Greater Stella FPF1 facility is the latest addition to the portfolio of assets being supported by BV.

A key focus of the contract will be a reduction in the total cost of ownership for asset operations due to increased remote working opportunities. This will be achieved through a digitalized delivery model using BV’s cloud-based collaborative software tool BV Compliance.

The tool streamlines planning, administration, project management and reporting to deliver a centralized live overview of the initial and ongoing assessment of safety, environmental and critical elements (SECE) suitability and supports BV’s global commitment to the energy transition.

“We are delighted that Ithaca Energy has not only extended its independent verification body (IVB) contract with us for the five assets but has also extended it to include the FPF1. We believe this reflects the quality of the services Bureau Veritas can provide to our customers,” Paul Shrieve, VP of Global Services at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said.

“We look forward to working with Ithaca Energy to explore and develop a verification service fit for the fast-changing offshore E&P environment, accelerated through the energy transition, of offshore manning optimization and digitization that delivers value through a focus on the total cost of ownership,” Shrieve added.

