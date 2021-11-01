Bureau Veritas Inks Multiservice Deal For Work On Six Ithaca Assets
Bureau Veritas (BV) has been awarded a three-year contract by Ithaca Energy to deliver verification certification and classification services, and environmental verification and audit services for six assets in the UK North Sea.
The six assets comprise the Captain platform, the Captain FPSO, the Alba North Platform and a namesake FSO, the normally unmanned installation in the Erskine field, and the FPF1 floating production facility in the Greater Stella area.
The Captain field is located in the Outer Moray Firth, with the other fields located in the Central North Sea. The work scope for BV begins in January 2022 and is for three years – with the potential for a two-year extension.
BV has been providing a range of independent verification, certification, classification, and environmental services for the assets in the Captain, Alba, and Erskine fields for six years under previous asset owners – an arrangement which has continued following Ithaca’s acquisition of the assets in 2019. The Greater Stella FPF1 facility is the latest addition to the portfolio of assets being supported by BV.
A key focus of the contract will be a reduction in the total cost of ownership for asset operations due to increased remote working opportunities. This will be achieved through a digitalized delivery model using BV’s cloud-based collaborative software tool BV Compliance.
The tool streamlines planning, administration, project management and reporting to deliver a centralized live overview of the initial and ongoing assessment of safety, environmental and critical elements (SECE) suitability and supports BV’s global commitment to the energy transition.
“We are delighted that Ithaca Energy has not only extended its independent verification body (IVB) contract with us for the five assets but has also extended it to include the FPF1. We believe this reflects the quality of the services Bureau Veritas can provide to our customers,” Paul Shrieve, VP of Global Services at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said.
“We look forward to working with Ithaca Energy to explore and develop a verification service fit for the fast-changing offshore E&P environment, accelerated through the energy transition, of offshore manning optimization and digitization that delivers value through a focus on the total cost of ownership,” Shrieve added.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- No Luck For Exxon On Canje Block, Looking Towards 12-Well Campaign In 2022
- Lamprell Secures $45M Bank Loan To Build Jack-Up Duo
- Orcadian Energy Gets FPSO Offers For Pilot Oilfield
- Shell Set To Halve Absolute Emissions Regardless Of Court Ruling
- BOEM Asking For Comments On Atlantic, GoM Offshore Wind Proposals
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Chevron Eyes More Buybacks After Record Cash Flow
- ExxonMobil Comments on Protest at Largest UK Refinery
- Top Headlines: SLB Sees Multi-Billion Dollar Global Revenue in 3Q and More
- BOEM Asking For Comments On Atlantic, GoM Offshore Wind Proposals
- Saipem and TechnipFMC in SURF Deal
- Lamprell Secures $45M Bank Loan To Build Jack-Up Duo
- Shell Set To Halve Absolute Emissions Regardless Of Court Ruling
- Oil Demand Is Soaring
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Exxon Liza Unity FPSO Arrives In Guyana
- Chevron Eyes More Buybacks After Record Cash Flow
- Big Oil About to Post Highest Cash Flow in 13+ Years
- Shell Generates Record Cash Flow in 3Q
- Petrobras Starts Bidding Phase For Sale Of Urugua And Tambau Fields
- Exxon Supports Global Methane Reduction Pledge
- ExxonMobil Comments on Protest at Largest UK Refinery
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts