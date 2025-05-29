Bureau of Land Management Leases 3 Parcels in New Mexico

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced that its New Mexico State Office leased three parcels, totaling 1,262 acres.

In a release posted on its site recently, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced that its New Mexico State Office leased three parcels, totaling 1,262 acres, for $576,982 in total receipts for its quarterly oil and gas lease sale.

The Bureau said combined bonus bids and rentals from the leases will be distributed between the federal government and the State of New Mexico. It went on to note in the release that oil and gas leases are awarded “for a term of 10 years and as long thereafter as there is production of oil and gas in paying quantities”. The federal government receives a royalty of 16.67 percent of the value of production, the Bureau highlighted in the release.

“Oil and gas lease sales support domestic energy production and American energy independence, while contributing to the nation’s economic and military security, “ the Bureau stated in the release.

“Consistent with Executive Order 14154, ‘Unleashing American Energy’, the BLM’s lease sales help meet the energy needs of U.S. citizens and solidify the nation as a global energy leader long into the future,” it added.

“Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. The BLM ensures oil and gas development meets the requirements set forth by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and other applicable legal authorities,” it continued.

In a release posted on its site on April 29, the Bureau announced that its Montana-Dakotas State Office leased 11 parcels, totaling 4,266.06 acres, for $3,413,797 in total receipts for its quarterly oil and gas lease sale.

The combined bonus bids and rentals from the leases will be distributed between the federal government and the States of Montana and North Dakota, the Bureau noted in that release.

In a statement posted on its site on March 27, the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced that the Bureau of Land Management leased 34 parcels, totaling 25,038 acres, for $39,007,609 in total receipts for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025 oil and gas lease sales.

“The combined bonus bids and rentals from the leases will be distributed between the federal government and the states where the parcels are located,” the DOI noted in that statement.

“The BLM held oil and gas lease sales in Montana, North Dakota, New Mexico, Wyoming and Nevada,” it added.

In that statement, DOI Secretary Doug Burgum said, “this quarter’s lease sales demonstrate Interior’s unwavering commitment to fostering American Energy Dominance, and we are grateful to those who produce energy on federal lands”.

Bureau Seeks Public Input

The Bureau of Land Management announced in a release posted on its site on May 22 that its Eastern States State Office had opened a public comment period to receive public input on three oil and gas parcels, totaling 2,065 acres, that will be included in an upcoming lease sale in Louisiana and Michigan. The comment period ends June 23, 2025, the Bureau revealed in the release.

“The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in January 2025 and is now seeking public comment on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analyses,” the Bureau said in the release.

“BLM will use input from the public to help complete its review of each parcel and determine if leasing of these parcels conforms with all applicable laws, policies, and land use plans,” it added.

“The lease sale will also include two parcels totaling 88 acres in Greene County, Mississippi, that received no bids during a March 2024 lease sale. A public comment period for these parcels was completed in December 2023,” it continued.

In that release, the Bureau noted that, before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans.

“The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders,” the organization stated in the release.

“All parcels that are included in a federal oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources,” it added.

In a release posted on its site on May 20, the Bureau announced that its Montana-Dakotas State Office opened a 30-day public comment period to receive public input on plans to include seven oil and gas leases, totaling 3,001 acres, in North Dakota in an October 2025 sale. That comment period ends June 19, 2025, the release revealed.

“The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in April 2025 and is now seeking public comment on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analysis,” it added.

“The BLM will use input from the public to help complete its review of each parcel,” it continued.

In a release posted on its site on May 12, the Bureau said its New Mexico State Office opened a 30-day public scoping period to receive public input on 32 oil and gas parcels, totaling 20,479 acres, that may be included in a January 2026 lease sale in New Mexico and Oklahoma. That comment period ends June 11, 2025, according to that release.

In another release posted on its site on May 7, the Bureau said its Utah State Office opened a 30-day public comment period to receive public input on plans to include 14 oil and gas leases, totaling 19,704 acres, in a September 2025 sale. The comment period ends June 6, 2025, the release pointed out.

“The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in March 2025 and is now seeking public comment on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analysis. The BLM will use input from the public to help complete its review of each parcel,” the organization said in that release.

