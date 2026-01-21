Bulgaria Acquires 10 Percent in Han Asparuh Block

OMV Petrom and NewMed Energy signed a deal to sell 10 percent in the Han Asparuh exploration block on Bulgaria's side of the Black Sea to state-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding following a government order.

OMV Petrom SA and NewMed Energy LP have signed a deal to sell 10 percent in the Han Asparuh exploration block on Bulgaria's side of the Black Sea to state-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD (BEH) following a government order.

The Bulgarian parliament had directed the Energy Ministry to have up to 20 percent of the license transferred to a government-owned corporation, NewMed Energy said in a stock filing.

Operator OMV Petrom, an integrated energy company with investments from Austria's state-backed OMV AG and the Romanian government, and equal co-owner NewMed Energy, an Israeli natural gas-focused explorer and producer, have now agreed to sell five percent each to BEH, according to the regulatory disclosure.

The Bulgarian government still needs to approve the sale agreement and the companies need to amend the "joint operating agreement" for Han Asparuh before the sale could be completed, NewMed Energy said.

Under the sale agreement, "the parties agreed to work jointly vis-à-vis the Bulgarian government and the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy in connection with amendments to the ordinance for determining the concession royalty payments for the production of underground resources and extension of the period of the appraisal drillings in the project to two years in lieu of one year", NewMed Energy said.

"It is noted in this context that on 8 December 2025, the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy released a draft of new regulations for determining royalty payments to the Bulgarian government, which are determined by multiplying the economic value of annual production by the royalty rate payable to the government".

"It is further proposed to establish in the draft regulations a minimum annual royalty payment obligation", NewMed Energy added.

BEH has agreed to pay NewMed Energy and OMV Petrom its proportionate share of the cost of drilling preparations, NewMed Energy said.

A two-well campaign costing around EUR 170 million ($199.18 million) is being progressed, according to OMV Petrom. In an online update December 15, 2025, it said drilling for the first of the two, Vinekh-1, was expected to start by the end of 2025.

The campaign - including the second well, Krum-1 - is expected to take four months, according to an online statement by OMV Petrom on July 22, 2025 announcing the award of the drillship contract to Noble Corp.

Exploration in the block started 2012. Three wells have been drilled since in Han Asparuh, which sits south of the Neptun Deep gas project on the Romanian part of the Black Sea, according to OMV Petrom. OMV Petrom is developing Neptun Deep as operator with a 50 percent stake, the other half owned by Romania's majority state-owned Romgaz.

