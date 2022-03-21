BSEE Web-Based Dashboard Boosting Oil And Gas Safety

The BSEE has unveiled a new web-based dashboard for advancing safety in oil and gas operation on the Outer Continental Shelf.

Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has made a new web-based dashboard for advancing safety in oil and gas operations on the Outer Continental Shelf available to industry and the public. The dashboard is part of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and Bureau of Transportation Statistics SafeOCS Reporting System.

The new state-of-the-art dashboard increases transparency and improves the ability to follow trends, improve inspection planning, understand common factors and see meaningful relationships in process safety, personal safety and environmental stewardship on the OCS.

“BSEE’s commitment to safety is enhanced by new initiatives, like this dashboard, which proactively identifies trends that can help mitigate risks and save lives,” said Stacey Noem, Chief, BSEE Office of Offshore Regulatory Programs. “BSEE supplied data and information from our records to develop this dashboard, which is a huge accomplishment for making offshore oil and gas safety data more transparent and accessible.”

The new SafeOCS dashboard represents data collected from 2018 to 2020 and over 11,900 consolidated voluntarily reported events, including stop cards, incident reports, event narratives, and contractor and operator information. It also allows operators to compare their confidential submissions with aggregated data from all participants to better identify safety risks and address them before an incident occurs.

Working closely with the BTS and industry, BSEE began the SafeOCS program in August 2013 for confidential reporting of safety data, including “near misses”, occurring on the OCS. All reports are analyzed but protected from release under the Confidential Information Protection and Statistical Efficiency Act.

The development of the web-based dashboard focusing on the OCS follows the Offshore Infrastructure Dashboard unveiled in January that shares critical data with stakeholders who have diverse interests in the Gulf of Mexico.

The OID provides a single online location for Federal and State partners along with non-governmental organizations and the public to access information on Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms and infrastructure eligible for the Rigs-to-Reefs program.

