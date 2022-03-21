BSEE Web-Based Dashboard Boosting Oil And Gas Safety
Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has made a new web-based dashboard for advancing safety in oil and gas operations on the Outer Continental Shelf available to industry and the public. The dashboard is part of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and Bureau of Transportation Statistics SafeOCS Reporting System.
The new state-of-the-art dashboard increases transparency and improves the ability to follow trends, improve inspection planning, understand common factors and see meaningful relationships in process safety, personal safety and environmental stewardship on the OCS.
“BSEE’s commitment to safety is enhanced by new initiatives, like this dashboard, which proactively identifies trends that can help mitigate risks and save lives,” said Stacey Noem, Chief, BSEE Office of Offshore Regulatory Programs. “BSEE supplied data and information from our records to develop this dashboard, which is a huge accomplishment for making offshore oil and gas safety data more transparent and accessible.”
The new SafeOCS dashboard represents data collected from 2018 to 2020 and over 11,900 consolidated voluntarily reported events, including stop cards, incident reports, event narratives, and contractor and operator information. It also allows operators to compare their confidential submissions with aggregated data from all participants to better identify safety risks and address them before an incident occurs.
Working closely with the BTS and industry, BSEE began the SafeOCS program in August 2013 for confidential reporting of safety data, including “near misses”, occurring on the OCS. All reports are analyzed but protected from release under the Confidential Information Protection and Statistical Efficiency Act.
The development of the web-based dashboard focusing on the OCS follows the Offshore Infrastructure Dashboard unveiled in January that shares critical data with stakeholders who have diverse interests in the Gulf of Mexico.
The OID provides a single online location for Federal and State partners along with non-governmental organizations and the public to access information on Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms and infrastructure eligible for the Rigs-to-Reefs program.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Freeze Russian Ops
- Eni Makes Significant Oil And Gas Discovery In Algerian Desert
- OGA Changes Name To Reflect Energy Transition Role
- Aramco Net Income More Than Doubles to $110B
- To Be Or Not To Be Oil? Hamlet Well Says – To Be.
- China LNG Imports from Russia Double
- Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Last a While
- Has Russia Ostracized Itself from Global Oil Market for Good?
- Russian Crude Finding Willing Buyers in India
- Repsol To Deploy Enhanced Drilling Solution In North Sea
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Oil Falls Again on Mounting Risks
- Potential for Russia to Seize Vessels
- Times Square Billboards Have Oil Message for Biden
- USA NatGas Risks Busting at the Seams
- OMV to Cease Oil and Gas Production
- Conflicting Signals Abound in Oil
- Most Americans Say Gas Price Is Serious Problem
- Millions of Russian Oil Barrels Could be Shut in Next Month
- Hedge Fund Manager Sees Path to $200 Oil
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill