BSEE Releases Final Hurricane Ida Report

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has released its final update on evacuation and shut in production statistics for Hurricane Ida.

The latest data, which was released late Thursday, estimated that approximately 16.18 percent of the current oil production and around 24.27 percent of the current gas production in the Gulf of Mexico was still shut in. This equates to 294,414 barrels of oil per day and 541.12 million cubic feet of gas per day, the BSEE highlighted.

Personnel remained evacuated from a total of 31 production platforms, or 5.54 percent of the 560 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the BSEE, which revealed that all non dynamically positioned rigs are currently operating in the Gulf. One dynamically positioned rig remained off location, equating to 6.67 percent of the 15 dynamically positioned rigs currently operating in the Gulf, the BSEE outlined.

The BSEE first activated its hurricane response team due to Ida on August 27. At its peak, Hurricane Ida shut in 95.65 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production on August 29 and 94.47 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production on August 31, BSEE figures show.

Although Ida has long stopped being tracked by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the organization is tracking three other weather patterns at the time of writing. One of these is Hurricane Sam, which was said to have maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour as of September 24, 5am AST. In a notice posted on its website, the NHC outlined that Hurricane Sam’s “rapid intensification” was forecasted to continue.

The other two disturbances highlighted by the NHC were said to have a 20 percent and 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours, as of September 24, 8am EDT.

