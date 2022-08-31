BSEE Picks New Regional Director For Pacific Region

BSEE has made the decision to name Bruce Hesson as its new regional director for the Pacific Region.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has named Bruce Hesson to serve as the new regional director of BSEE’s Pacific Region.

“Bruce brings experience, a wealth of knowledge in oil and gas operations at both the state and federal levels, and a proven track record to this vital leadership role,” said BSEE Director Kevin Sligh. “His 40 years of experience provide a firm foundation to guide the Pacific Region’s daily efforts to ensure safe and environmentally responsible offshore energy activities, and to oversee the final decommissioning of platforms and infrastructure off the California coast that are no longer being used.”

As the Pacific Regional Director, Hesson will oversee the production of conventional energy resources on the federal Outer Continental Shelf, which extends seaward of California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii and the Pacific U.S. Territories. As director, he will lead an experienced team of approximately 40 petroleum engineers, structural engineers, geologists, geophysicists, environmental scientists, and administrative staff.

Hesson graduated from Texas A&M University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering and has been a California Registered Professional Engineer since 1997. He has almost 40 years of experience in the oil & gas industry: serving 29 years with the California Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources (DOGGR), where he worked his way up from field engineer to District Deputy for the Ventura District, serving 13 years in that capacity until his retirement from the State in May 2016.

Most recently he has served with BSEE for six years as the Permitting Section Chief and Regional Supervisor for the Office of Field Operations in the Pacific Region’s Camarillo office.

