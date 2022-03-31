BSEE Names New Regional Director For Gulf of Mexico Region

Bryan Domangue has been named as the regional director for the Gulf of Mexico region by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has selected Bryan Domangue to lead its Gulf of Mexico regional unit as a new Regional Director.

“Bryan brings to the position of Regional Director a wealth of knowledge and a great perspective to the job,” said BSEE Director Kevin Sligh. “His past managerial experience provides a firm foundation to guide the region.”

As the Gulf of Mexico Regional Director, Domangue has oversight responsibilities for about 1,709 production platforms as well as drilling rig activity that occurs in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico. He leads a staff of 415, which includes petroleum engineers, structural engineers, geologists, geophysicists, environmental scientists, and administrative staff.

Domangue began his career with BSEE in 1997 and has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has served as the Deputy Regional Director for Districts, Investigations, Environmental, and Enforcement (DIEE), as Senior Technical Advisor for the BSEE Gulf of Mexico Region, and was the Acting Chief of the National Offshore Training Center.

Domangue also previously served as Office Supervisor for Regional Operations, and as District Manager for the Houma District Office of the BSEE Gulf of Mexico OCS Region. He holds a BS degree in petroleum engineering from Louisiana State University.

BSEE’s Gulf of Mexico Region is a major focus of the oil and gas industry. BSEE's Gulf of Mexico Region oversees nearly 2,000 facilities and about 13,135 miles of active pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico.

It is also responsible for reviewing applications for activity permits (well permits, production safety permits, commingling requests, decommissioning plans) to ensure all regulations are met, for conducting inspections of drilling rigs and production platforms using multi-person, multi-disciplinary inspection teams, pre-production inspections of platforms before installation, helping to develop and enforce standards and regulations, and enforcing environmental compliance.

A newly developed section within the Region oversees decommissioning activities and helps to ensure appropriate decommissioning costs are assessed for every offshore asset.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com