BSEE Invites Public Comment on Decom Study
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has invited the public to comment on a proposal to conduct a Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS) for decommissioning oil and gas platforms and other facilities on the Pacific Outer Continental Shelf.
The input gathered will inform the scope of the PEIS and identify potentially relevant information, studies, and analyses to inform future decommissioning application decisions, the BSEE noted. The public will have an opportunity to submit comments for 45 days following the publication of the notice of intent to prepare a PEIS in the Federal Register on July 22.
“This is the first step toward a robust and efficient review of anticipated applications for decommissioning oil and gas infrastructure off the California coast,” Mike Mitchell, the acting BSEE Pacific region director, said in an organization statement.
“Throughout the process, federal, state, and local governmental agencies, along with all other interested parties, will have an opportunity to provide comments and alternatives for analysis as we prepare the PEIS under the National Environmental Policy Act,” he added.
The preliminary proposed action is to authorize applications for complete removal of platforms and other facilities, including pipelines, and clearing the seafloor of all obstructions created by the lease or right of way operations on the Pacific OCS off the Southern California coast, the BSEE stated. In addition to the proposed action and a ‘no action’ alternative, an alternative for partial removal of platforms and associated facilities and pipelines will be evaluated, the BSEE revealed.
Lessees and owners of operating rights must decommission their facilities, pipelines, and other equipment or obstructions in accordance with governing regulations and lease conditions, the BSEE highlights. There are currently 23 oil and gas platforms off the Southern California coast, installed between the late 1960s and 1990, and all are subject to eventual decommissioning.
The BSEE regulates the U.S. offshore energy industry by promoting safety, protecting the environment, and conserving resources, according to its website. The organization is led by a director appointed by the Secretary of the Interior.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Gas Byproduct Prices Surge 57 Percent
- Brookfield Moves Closer to Pipeline Victory
- Reliance Vaccinates 98 Percent of Staff
- BTC Miner Crusoe Energy Seeks Loan for Expansion
- Lime Rock Buys Texas Assets for $500MM+
- BSEE Invites Public Comment on Decom Study
- TotalEnergies Project Topsides Sail Away
- Oil Steady as Virus Casts Demand Shadow
- Venezuela Aims to Nearly Triple Oil Output This Year
- Novatek Establishes Climate Subcommittee
- Shell CEO Says Company Will Appeal Climate Ruling
- France Resists EU Carbon Market Plan
- Russia Weighs Gasoline Export Ban
- McDermott Wins Baltic Chemical Project
- Gas Byproduct Prices Surge 57 Percent
- Eni Expands Renewable Projects
- Santos Sees Record at Van Gogh Asset
- Saudi Aramco Confirms $50MM Cyber Ransom Demand
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio
- Qatar Petroleum Raises $12B+ in Bond Offering
- Oil Prices Loom Over Biden Drilling Rights Blueprint
- Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal
- Shell Proposes Large Scale Canada CCS Project
- ADNOC Dishes Out $760MM+ in Awards
- Pemex Will Operate Mexico's Biggest Private Oil Find
- Energy Inflation Gathers Pace in Europe
- New Petrobras Boss Surprises Naysayers