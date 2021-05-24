BSEE Investigating Gulf of Mexico Fatality

The BSEE has established a panel to investigate a fatality that occurred on May 15 at Eugene Island Block 158, Platform 14.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Gulf of Mexico has announced that it has established a panel to investigate a fatality that occurred on May 15 at Eugene Island Block 158, Platform #14, which is operated by Fieldwood Energy.

A team of BSEE investigators, inspectors, and engineers will review information provided through operator, contract employees, witnesses, and subject matter expert interviews, the BSEE noted, adding that investigators will also analyze any evidence from forensic testing. The organization said the panel will issue a report with its findings regarding the causes and make recommendations on how to strengthen existing safety measures once the investigation is completed.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the worker’s family and friends,” BSEE Gulf of Mexico Regional Director Lars Herbst said in an organization statement.

“We are assembling a panel of experts who will conduct a thorough investigation into this tragic incident. We are committed to a complete investigation to determine the cause of the incident and to identify approaches that will enhance the safety of future operations,” he added in the statement.

“Panel Investigations are critical in ensuring BSEE determines the cause, or causes, of an incident and develops recommendations for the offshore energy industry,” the BSEE representative went on to state.

The BSEE’s National Investigations Program is administered by its Safety and Incident Investigations Division in Washington, D.C. The organization describes panel investigations as an integral tool for improving both safety and environmental protection.

Fieldwood Energy confirmed on May 15 that a fatal incident occurred on the same day involving a contractor at the Eugene Island 158 #14 offshore facility in the Gulf of Mexico. The incident was said to have happened during a non emergency casing pressure test on a shut in well.

According to its website, the BSEE’s mission is to promote safety, protect the environment, and conserve resources offshore through vigorous regulatory oversight and enforcement. The organization’s headquarters are located in Washington D.C., and Sterling, Virginia.

