BSEE Gets New Director

Kevin M. Sligh Sr. will join the DOI as the new director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced that Kevin M. Sligh Sr. will join the DOI as the new director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

Under his new role, Sligh will oversee the BSEE’s efforts to promote safety, protect the environment, and conserve offshore resources through regulatory oversight and enforcement, the DOI outlined. The new director will supervise more than 850 federal employees and will be supported by senior executives who manage national programs, policy and budget in the BSEE’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, the BSEE highlighted on its website.

Sligh joins the DOI after serving in a variety of roles with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), including as Individual Assistance Division Director, Senior Advisor on Equity and Deputy Regional Administrator. Before FEMA, Sligh served as Deputy Director for the U.S. Coast Guard’s Office of Marine Environmental Response Policy, Chief of the Incident Management & Crisis Response Division, and Area Contingency Plan program manager. Sligh has more than 24 years of both active duty and reserve career experience from his service in the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, the DOI highlighted.

“The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is playing a critical role as the Interior Department moves quickly to tackle the climate crisis, lead the nation into a clean energy economy with good-paying union jobs, and conserve and protect America’s lands, waters and wildlife,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a government statement.

“Kevin’s exemplary public service career, with years of service at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and as an active-duty and reserve serviceman in the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard working on emergency response and operational readiness, will be invaluable assets for the Department and our mission,” Haaland added in the statement.

Commenting on his new role, Sligh said, “I am deeply honored to join the Interior Department and continue my public service career on behalf of the American people”.

“I’ve dedicated my life to keeping the public safe, and I look forward to continuing that service alongside the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement’s incredible career employees,” Sligh added.

The BSEE is the lead federal agency charged with improving safety and ensuring environmental protection related to the offshore energy industry on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf. The BSEE has three regions comprising Alaska, Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico.

Earlier this month, the BSEE revealed that a new web-based dashboard for advancing safety in oil and gas operations on the OCS had been launched as part of the BSEE’s and Bureau of Transportation Statistics’ SafeOCS Reporting System. The new dashboard increases transparency and improves the ability to follow trends, improve inspection planning, understand common factors and see meaningful relationships in process safety, personal safety and environmental stewardship on the OCS, according to the BSEE.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com