BSEE Gets New Deputy Director
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has named Paul Huang as its new Deputy Director.
Huang will support BSEE’s efforts to promote safety, protect the environment, and conserve offshore resources through vigorous regulatory oversight and enforcement.
“BSEE plays a critical role in regulating offshore energy production and assisting the Department in tackling the climate crisis through the advancement of renewable energy,” said Director Kevin Sligh. “Paul’s commitment to public service and his years of experience at the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be invaluable for BSEE as we expand to cover renewable energy production on the Outer Continental Shelf. Paul will be a tremendous asset for BSEE and our continued mission of safe and environmentally sustainable energy production.”
“I’m excited to work with a fantastic team at BSEE to continue fostering safety and environmental compliance while making advancements to combat climate change,” said Deputy Director Huang. “I look to bring a focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in all we do, through a collaborative, people-focused, and intellectually-curious approach.”
Before the BSEE, Huang served as the Assistant Administrator of Federal Insurance for the National Flood Insurance Program at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He also served as the Acting Associate Administrator for Resilience and helped stand up the Climate Adaptation and Equity Enterprise Steering Committees for the Agency. In that role he helped to establish FEMA’s new Strategic Plan, and worked to improve program management, collaboration, and integration across the Resilience portfolio.
Huang previously served as the Director of the Risk Analysis Division within the Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration. He also founded and served as the Executive Sponsor for FEMA’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Employee Resource Group. He holds a Bachelor’s in Management Science and Information Systems as well as a Master’s in Business Administration.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast
- Top Headlines: Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit and More
- OPEC+ Cut Will Further Raise Tensions with the West
- Energean Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Israel
- Brent Likely to Hit $100 Per Barrel by Year End
- BP Tripling Wind-Farm Workforce As Part Of Renewables Push
- Putin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity
- Oil And Natural Gas Production Taxes Over $1Bn In September
- DOI Announces Next Oil and Gas Leasing Steps
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Russia Losing Gas War
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- USA Could See Strong Hurricane Enter Gulf of Mexico by Mid-Week