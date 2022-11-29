BSEE Extends Public Review Period For Oil And Gas Draft PEIS
The United States Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has extended the period for public comments on the draft programmatic environmental impact statement (PEIS) for Oil and Gas Decommissioning Activities on the Pacific Outer Continental Shelf (OCS).
The public is invited to review and provide feedback on the draft PEIS until January 10, 2023.
The PEIS will inform future decisions on decommissioning applications for offshore oil and gas platforms in federal waters off southern California. Twenty-three California OCS oil and gas platforms installed between the late 1960s and 1990s are subject to eventual decommissioning.
“Given the number of requests for additional time to review and evaluate options for the anticipated offshore oil and gas decommissioning in the Pacific Region, BSEE is extending the comment period by an additional 29 days to Jan. 10, 2023,” said Bruce Hesson, BSEE Pacific Region Director. “The comments we receive will inform our decisions on future decommissioning in the region, we must therefore give the public ample time to provide feedback, helping to ensure a robust analysis.”
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is assisting BSEE in the preparation of the environmental impact statement and is maintaining information about the draft PEIS on its website. The public and all interested parties, including federal, state, Tribal, and local governments or agencies, are invited to submit written comments on the draft PEIS until January 10, 2023.
BSEE noted that comments can be submitted either through the Federal eRulemaking Portal, by traditional mail (either in an envelope or hand carry), or by email.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
