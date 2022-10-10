BSEE Chooses New Alaska Regional Director

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has chosen Justin Miller to serve as the new regional director of BSEE's Alaska Region.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has chosen Justin Miller to serve as the new regional director of BSEE’s Alaska Region.

As the Alaska Regional Director, Miller will oversee more than one billion acres on the Outer Continental Shelf and more than 6,000 miles of coastline – more coastline than in the rest of the United States combined.

The region encompasses the Beaufort, Bering, and Chukchi Seas, Cook Inlet, and the Gulf of Alaska. As director, he will lead an experienced team of petroleum engineers, structural engineers, geologists, geophysicists, environmental scientists, and administrative staff.

“Justin brings experience, a wealth of knowledge in oil and gas operations at both the state and federal levels, and a proven track record to this vital leadership role,” said BSEE Director Kevin Sligh. “His many years of experience in several bureaus across the Department provide the leadership to guide the Alaska Region’s daily efforts and operations to ensure safe and environmentally responsible offshore energy activities.”

Miller began his federal career with Department of the Interior at the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). He has more than 13 years of experience in regulatory oversight of the oil and gas industry, most of which has been in Alaska.

He served as Senior Technical Advisor, Certified Oil and Gas Inspector, and Oil and Gas Inspections and Enforcement Coordinator for the BLM Alaska State Office before joining the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Alaska Region in 2014, where he served as the Senior Petroleum Engineer and Chief of the Resource Analysis Section.

Miller also served as the Special Assistant to the BOEM Director and as the Division Chief for Leasing Policy and Management in BOEM Headquarters.

Most recently he served as the Chief of the Resource and Economic Analysis Section for BOEM Alaska. He graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering following four years of active-duty service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

