BSEE Checks Out Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project Progress
Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Director Kevin Sligh met with coastal Virginia offshore wind project representatives.
In recognition of the bureau’s expanded role and authorities for offshore renewable energy oversight, BSEE director Kevin Sligh traveled to Norfolk, Virginia, for an overview briefing of Virginia’s first commercial offshore wind project.
Sligh also toured the Portsmouth Marine Terminal which will support the project’s infrastructure. Sligh was accompanied by Paul Huang, Deputy Director for BSEE, and the Renewable Energy Operations Lead for BSEE Cheri Hunter.
Namely, the BSEE leaders met with Dominion Energy to discuss the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project (CVOW), the Marine Terminal construction, and toured the crew transfer vessel in use by Dominion – all on January 23. BSEE is currently reviewing the safety management system for the commercial-scale project, a proposal to install up to 205 turbines that would generate up to 3 gigawatts of electricity.
“The transfer of offshore wind safety and environmental responsibilities to BSEE, provides regulatory clarity and signals a commitment to maintaining high standards for worker safety and environmental compliance,” said Director Sligh. “Every decision and every action must be taken with the safety of workers and protection of the environment in mind.”
Following the status briefing provided by Dominion executives and the tour, Director Sligh and the BSEE leaders emphasized their commitment to continued collaboration with industry partners and to providing transparency and consistency in regulating offshore renewable energy activities.
