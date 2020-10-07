BSEE Activates Hurricane Response Team

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has activated its hurricane response team as Hurricane Delta makes its way into the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has revealed that it has activated its hurricane response team as Hurricane Delta makes its way into the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM).

The team is monitoring offshore oil and gas operations in the Gulf as platforms and rigs are evacuated in preparation for the hurricane, which the National Hurricane Center has described as “extremely dangerous”.

As of October 6, personnel have been evacuated from a total of 56 production platforms in the U.S. GOM, or 8.71 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the region, according to the BSEE. Personnel are also said to have been evacuated from one non-dynamically positioned rig, which is equivalent to 10 percent of the 10 rigs of this type currently operating in the U.S. GOM, and a total of six dynamically positioned rigs have moved off the location of the hurricane’s projected path as a precaution. This number represents 37.5 percent of the 16 dynamically positioned rigs currently operating in the region.

The BSEE estimates that approximately 29.22 percent of the current oil production in the U.S. GOM has been shut-in and that approximately 8.59 percent of the natural gas production has been shut-in.

“After the hurricane has passed, facilities will be inspected,” the BSEE said in a statement posted on its website.

“Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online,” the BSEE added.

Hurricane Delta is the latest in a line of storms that have caused oil and gas production to be shut-in in the U.S. GOM this year. Last month, around a third of oil and gas output was shut-in as a result of Hurricane Sally, and in August, Hurricane Laura and Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco led to 84.3 percent of oil production and 60.94 percent of gas output in the area being shut-in.

