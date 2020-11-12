Brunei Shell Contract Goes to Maersk Drilling
Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. Sdn. Bhd. (BSP) has awarded Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) a one-well exploration contract, the drilling contractor reported Tuesday.
The contract secures the Maersk Viking drillship to drill one deepwater exploration well offshore Brunei Darussalam and includes an additional one-well option, Maersk Drilling noted in a written statement. Maersk added the firm contract value is approximately US$9 million, including additional services provided and a mobilization fee.
Maersk also stated that it expects the estimated 35-day contract to commence in March 2021. This past summer, it won a contract extension from BSP for another drilling unit.
“We’re happy to get this opportunity to add further to our great relationship with BSP,” remarked Morten Kelstrup, chief operating officer of Maersk Drilling. “Our jack-up rig Maersk Convincer has been operating offshore Brunei Darussalam for several years now, and our performance has been recognized by Shell as Jack-up of the Year in both 2019 and 2019.”.
Currently warm-stacked in Johor, Malaysia after completing a drilling campaign in the Bay of Bengal, the Maersk Viking ultra-deepwater drillship became part of the company’s fleet in 2013, Maersk Drilling noted.
“I’m certain that Maersk Viking with its high-spec capabilities in combination with our fantastic crew will add even more value to our strong collaboration with BSP,” commented Kelstrup.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Oil Up After Report Points to Easing US Stockpiles
- Tullow Completes $500MM+ Total Deal
- Libya Oil Production at 1.1 Million Barrels a Day
- Saipem to Proceed with Offshore Guyana Work
- Saudi Aramco Eyes Gas Sales to China
- EQT May Seek More Shale Deals After Chevron
- Baker Hughes Ships LNG Trains to Calcasieu Pass
- ConocoPhillips Hits Gas Pay in Norwegian Sea
- First Unconventional Gas from UAE Delivered
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- Shell to Cut Hundreds of Singapore Refinery Jobs
- OGUK Launches First of a Kind Survey
- BP May Run Refinery Unit with Wind Power
- Oil Up After Report Points to Easing US Stockpiles
- Tullow Completes $500MM+ Total Deal
- Qatar Makes Pioneering LNG Deal with Singapore
- Libya Oil Output Hits 1 Million Barrels
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- Exxon Confirms Trump Call Never Happened
- North America Oil Bankruptcy Debt Hits All Time High
- Who Controls the Permian?
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Halliburton Sees Signs of Rebirth
- How Will Offshore GOM Oil Employment Shake Out?
- ConocoPhillips-Concho Deal Reaction