Brunei Shell Contract Goes to Maersk Drilling

Brunei Shell Petroleum has awarded Maersk Drilling a one-well exploration contract for the Maersk Viking, above. PHOTO SOURCE: Maersk Drilling

Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. Sdn. Bhd. (BSP) has awarded Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) a one-well exploration contract, the drilling contractor reported Tuesday.

The contract secures the Maersk Viking drillship to drill one deepwater exploration well offshore Brunei Darussalam and includes an additional one-well option, Maersk Drilling noted in a written statement. Maersk added the firm contract value is approximately US$9 million, including additional services provided and a mobilization fee.

Maersk also stated that it expects the estimated 35-day contract to commence in March 2021. This past summer, it won a contract extension from BSP for another drilling unit.

“We’re happy to get this opportunity to add further to our great relationship with BSP,” remarked Morten Kelstrup, chief operating officer of Maersk Drilling. “Our jack-up rig Maersk Convincer has been operating offshore Brunei Darussalam for several years now, and our performance has been recognized by Shell as Jack-up of the Year in both 2019 and 2019.”.

Currently warm-stacked in Johor, Malaysia after completing a drilling campaign in the Bay of Bengal, the Maersk Viking ultra-deepwater drillship became part of the company’s fleet in 2013, Maersk Drilling noted.

“I’m certain that Maersk Viking with its high-spec capabilities in combination with our fantastic crew will add even more value to our strong collaboration with BSP,” commented Kelstrup.

