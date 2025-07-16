Bruce Mansfield Power Plant to Be Converted to Run on Gas

The project is expected to power a new data center and the PJM interconnection region.

The decommissioned 2.7-gigawatt (GW) Bruce Mansfield Power Plant will be redeveloped from a coal-fired station into a natural gas-fired station, the Frontier Group of Companies (FGC) said Tuesday.

The conversion project, Shippingport Power Station, will be “a significantly larger state-of-the-art natural gas generation plant with new incremental onsite generation”, FGC said in a press release with partners.

“Additionally, FGC has secured a partner to build a collocated data center facility to support America’s demand for AI infrastructure”.

The project is also expected to supply over one GW of excess capacity to the PJM interconnection region, which comprises all or parts of the District of Columbia and 13 states: the original core of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, plus Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

FGC intends to award the gas supply contract to EQT Corp. “Shippingport Power Station is expected to utilize approximately 800 million cubic feet per day of natural gas produced by the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in Western Pennsylvania”, the announcement said.

A separate project in Indiana County to redevelop the site of the decommissioned coal-run Homer City Generating Station has also entered into an agreement in principle with EQT for gas supply from the Marcellus shale.

National Fuel Gas Co. meanwhile will serve as the transporter for a “significant portion” of the gas deliveries to the Shippingport Power Station.

“We look forward to supporting this significant investment in Western Pennsylvania, leveraging our interstate pipeline network to provide reliable deliveries of Appalachian Basin natural gas directly to the facility, with new transportation capacity expected to come online as early as Fall 2026”, said National Fuel Gas president and chief executive David P. Bauer.

“The redevelopment project is expected to benefit Pennsylvania with more than $6 billion of new economic activity, encompassing direct spending, indirect spending and induced economic output, as well as create more than 15,000 construction jobs and 340 new full-time jobs in the region”, the announcement said.

“It will also deliver approximately $139 million in annual recurring revenue for the state, including more than $13 million in tax revenue, $36 million in labor income and $6 million in local county tax revenue”.

FGC chief executive and founder David Franjoine said, “With the support of Governor Josh Shapiro and Senator Dave McCormick, we will transform this decommissioned coal facility into a modernized power facility that supports America’s goal of energy dominance and reinvigorates local communities with high-quality employment opportunities”.

