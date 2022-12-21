Brookfield's $12.3B Origin Takeover Bid On Track
Origin Energy Ltd. says the Brookfield Asset Management-led A$18.4 billion ($12.3 billion) bid for the company is on track to be completed in the new year, easing concerns the deal would be derailed by government intervention in the Australian gas market.
Due diligence will be extended to Jan. 16, with a final binding deal expected after that, Origin said in a regulatory filing Wednesday. Its shares were 6% higher in Sydney as at 10:35 a.m. local time.
“The consortium has confirmed that it is on track to complete its due diligence early in the new year, it has not identified any material adverse matters to date, and it continues to work on confirming its indicative proposal,” Origin said. Brookfield declined to comment.
Under the deal, announced in November, Brookfield would take Origin’s large utility business and de-list it, while US-based EIG Global Energy Partners would take its gas production business.
Questions were raised in the media about the future of the deal earlier this month when the Australian government said it would cap domestic gas prices at A$12 per gigajoule for 12 months. It also gave itself permanent powers to set prices at its own discretion beyond the 12-month period, an intervention the gas sector said would stall investment.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- EU Agrees To Temporarily Limit Excessive Gas Prices
- Aker Solutions Breaks Order Intake Record With Aker BP Deals
- Gas Prices At Cheapest Levels Since June 2021
- Brookfield's $12.3B Origin Takeover Bid On Track
- ExxonMobil Now Larger Than Tesla
- Cold Weather Not Expected To Disrupt Oil And Gas Production Severely
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Ten Energy Industry Predictions For 2023
- Top Headlines: Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12B
- Massive Johan Sverdrup Field Flowing Oil From Both Phases
- What Is Stifling Oil's Upward Momentum?
- What's Next for Outgoing Shell Boss?
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK