Brookfield to Buy Colonial Pipeline Owner in $9B Deal

A group of investors led by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP agreed to acquire Colonial Enterprises Inc. in a deal that values the operator of the biggest US fuel pipeline at about $9 billion.

Colonial’s five owners are selling their entire stakes to Brookfield, including a Shell plc unit that will transfer its roughly 16 percent interest for $1.45 billion, according to a statement Friday.

Colonial Pipeline operates one of the most important fuel conduits in the US, hauling more than 100 million gallons (2.5 million barrels) of fuel a day from Gulf Coast refineries to the Northeast. It was shut down for five days in 2021 after a cyberattack, leading to fuel shortages across the region.

The deal to buy it comes as a glacial federal permitting process and political opposition continue to make building new pipelines in the US exceedingly difficult - despite US President Donald Trump’s push to expand domestic energy infrastructure.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners fell 4.6 percent in New York Friday amid the broader market sell off.

Shell’s Midstream Operating unit will sell its stake to a Brookfield unit called Colossus AcquireCo. Colonial’s other owners are the industrial conglomerate Koch Inc., with 28.1 percent, a unit of private equity firm KKR & Co., with 23.4 percent, Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, with 16.5 percent, and infrastructure owner IFM Investors Pty with a 15.8 percent share.

Brookfield has already invested in global pipeline assets. It owns a controlling stake in Brazil’s NTS pipeline that spans more than 2,000 kilometers. The asset manager was also part of a consortium that bought a $10.1 billion stake in Abu Dhabi’s natural-gas pipelines in 2020.

Colonial is in the midst of a fight with oil majors and trading houses including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Trafigura that ship fuels along its 5,500-mile network. The shippers have protested recent proposed changes by Colonial to limit shipments of specific fuel grades, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced Wednesday that it was conducting a hearing regarding those changes. It’s the latest in what has been a history of clashes between the company and those using its pipelines to send fuels East from the Gulf Coast refining hub.

When Colonial was constructed in the 1960s, it took 18 months to permit, build and start operations “and today we can’t get a permit in 18 months,” Chief Executive Officer Melanie Little said during the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in March. “You could not replicate the Colonial pipeline system today.”

While dealmaking in the midstream sector has been mostly small scale, there are signs that’s changing.

ONEOK Inc. agreed last summer to buy Global Infrastructure Partners’ interest in EnLink Midstream LLC and Medallion Midstream, the largest closely held crude-gathering and transportation system in the Permian Basin. The deals were valued at a combined $5.9 billion. In September, Bloomberg News reported Targa Resources Corp., one of the largest independent midstream operators, had received takeover interest from its bigger rival Williams Cos.

Still, the value of pipeline deals globally was down last year, data compiled by Bloomberg show, bucking the broader recovery in mergers and acquisitions in 2024.

Trump has previously said he plans to reactivate stalled pipeline projects in addition to new construction, particularly in New York and New England, regions with limited existing capacity. He met with New York Governor Kathy Hochul last month at the White House to discuss plans for a natural gas conduit, among other topics.

Trump hasn’t explicitly named a project, but has previously made clear he is pushing to revive the Constitution Pipeline proposal, which Williams scrapped in 2020 after New York blocked the project over water quality concerns.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Debt financing was led by Morgan Stanley and Mizuho Bank Ltd. The financial advisors to Brookfield were Jefferies LLC, Greenhill & Co. and Morgan Stanley, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal advisor.