Brookfield to Acquire Blackstone BESS Portfolio in North America

The transaction represents an enterprise value of around $7 billion and an equity value of $3 billion.

Brookfield Corp has signed an agreement to acquire Aypa Power LLC from United States investor Blackstone Inc, which the Canadian investor said would give it a leading position in North America's battery energy storage system (BESS) market.

The transaction with funds managed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners represents an enterprise value of around $7 billion and an equity value of $3 billion, a joint statement said.

Aypa has about 6.5 gigawatts (GW) of operating and contracted capacity and over 20 GW in the pipeline, the statement noted.

"Aypa is the largest standalone battery energy storage platform in North America", it said, noting Aypa's assets are in "transmission- and capacity-constrained regions experiencing favorable market dynamics".

"Aypa's operating and under-construction portfolio is 95 percent contracted under long-term agreements with investment-grade customers for an average remaining contract life of 17 years, providing strong cash flow visibility", the statement said.

The acquisition "will help Aypa deliver on its next phase of growth, supported by Brookfield's differentiated operating and development competencies, procurement, commercial and capital markets capabilities", the companies said.

Brookfield chief investment officer Jehangir Vevaina said, "Battery storage is increasingly critical to the reliability and resilience of today’s energy systems, and bringing together this leading platform with Brookfield’s broad capabilities across technologies and geographies further strengthens our ability to deliver integrated energy solutions to the world's largest buyers of power".

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The transaction needs to clear regulatory approvals.

"Brookfield is pursuing the investment through the second vintage of its flagship global transition strategy, alongside its institutional partners including Brookfield Renewable Partners", the statement said.

Last year Brookfield raised $20 billion for its flagship energy transition plan from existing and new investors, including $2 billion from ALTÉRRA and $1.5 billion from Norges Bank Investment Management.

"BGTF II [Brookfield Global Transition Fund II] exceeded its target and the record set by its predecessor to become the world’s largest private fund dedicated to the transition to clean energy", Brookfield said in a statement October 7, 2025.

"In addition to the above commitments, the Fund has also secured approximately $3.5 billion of co-investment into its portfolio, bringing the total capital raised across the strategy in this vintage to approximately $23.5 billion", Brookfield said.

"More than $5 billion has already been deployed across a diverse set of high-quality transition investments including Neoen, a public-to-private takeover of a leading, global renewable power and battery storage operator and developer; Geronimo Power, an acquisition of a large-scale, diversified energy developer in the U.S. with a significant operating and development pipeline in key power markets; Evren, a joint venture in India to accelerate the development of over 10 GW of wind, solar and storage projects".

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