Britain's National Grid Awards $50B HVDC Supply Contracts

Britain’s National Grid has awarded about EUR 24.6 billion ($26.8 billion) worth of contracts for the supply of converter systems and around EUR 21.3 billion ($23.21 billion) for cable supply contracts.

Totaling about $50 billion, the contracts are part of a EUR 59 billion plan that National Grid, a transmission and distribution network operator in England and Wales, launched 2023 to form long-term contractual relationships for current and future high-voltage direct current (HVDC) projects.

The selected converter system suppliers are the United States’ GE Vernova Inc., Switzerland’s Hitachi Energy Ltd., Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Germany’s Siemens Energy AG, according to an online statement by National Grid.

The cable suppliers are Belgium’s Hellenic & Jan De Nul Consortium, South Korea’s LS Cable & System Ltd. and Taihan Cable & Solution Co. Ltd, Denmark’s NKT A/S, Italy’s Prysmian Group and Japan’s Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

The contracts last five years with a potential three-year extension.

The contracts will serve the operator’s Great Grid Upgrade, which it says is its biggest overhaul “in generations”. Comprising 17 major infrastructure projects, the upgrade will enable National Grid to connect clean energy projects with end users.

“Suppliers on the framework will support the delivery of early projects including Eastern Green Link 4, Sealink, Lionlink and other projects of a similar size and nature”, National Grid said.

Eastern Green Link (EGL) 4 is planned to connect England and Scotland. The proposed EGL 3 and 4 would transport enough clean energy from Scotland for up to 4 million homes in the Midlands and the South of England, according to National Grid.

The proposed Sea Link is a 2-gigawatt (GW) cable between the English counties of Suffolk and Kent, stretching about 138 kilometers (85.75 miles) mostly offshore, according to National Grid.

LionLink is proposed to connect Britain and the Netherlands via subsea cables. The 1.8-GW interconnector will carry electricity from a Dutch offshore wind farm to supply about 2.5 million homes, according to National Grid.

“This framework allows us to harness National Grid’s scale to access global supply chains, drive efficiencies, foster innovative technologies and contribute to the UK’s economic prosperity”, commented Carl Trowell, president of strategic infrastructure at National Grid, referring to the HVDC contracting framework.

National Grid Ventures president Ben Wilson said, “National Grid is already the largest operator of subsea power cables in the world, the majority of which we delivered in the last six years”.

“World record-breaking sites like Viking Link and pioneering projects like LionLink need an ambitious approach for every aspect of their delivery, including with our suppliers”, Wilson added.

