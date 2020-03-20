Bristow Configures Three Coronavirus Copters
Bristow Helicopters revealed Thursday that it has specially configured three former search and rescue aircraft to support the industry’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The helicopters have already successfully repatriated offshore workers in the oil and gas sector with suspected cases of COVID-19, according to Bristow.
Bristow outlined that the helicopters have undergone modifications to ensure the necessary separation is provided between flight crew, an on-board medic travelling with each flight to provide passenger monitoring support and passengers with suspected COVID-19.
Several preventive barriers have been installed, according to Bristow, including protective curtains separating the cockpit from the passenger area and airflow systems, and each aircraft is said to undergo a full decontamination process after every flight.
“Bristow is committed to supporting our clients, the oil and gas industry and the region as a whole as we all deal with the impacts of this novel coronavirus,” Alan Corbett, senior vice president for Bristow’s Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia area, said in a company statement.
“The safety, health and welfare of our workforce, customers and the public we support around the world is of the utmost importance to Bristow, which is why we moved quickly to develop a solution for transporting those suspected of contracting the virus” he added.
Matt Rhodes, director of UK and Turkmenistan oil and gas at Bristow Helicopters, said, “the successful introduction of these dedicated aircraft for suspected COVID-19 cases is a key indication of Bristow’s commitment to supporting the energy industry in what are extremely challenging circumstances”.
“This service has been established with approval from the CAA, and the support of Oil and Gas UK, our client base and the relevant health authorities – and we remain in continuous dialogue with those organizations,” he added.
As of March 19, the UK has registered 2,630 cases of the virus, with 103 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, 209,839 cases of the virus have been confirmed around the globe, with 8,778 deaths, WHO data shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
