Bristow Bags Equinor, Shell, Neptune Extensions

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) has announced four separate two year contract extensions through April 2024 with Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), and Neptune.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) has announced four separate two year contract extensions through April 2024 with Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), and Neptune.

Equinor extended its contracts at the Bergen and Floro bases for two years Shell and Neptune extended their contracts at the Floro base. All contracts have two additional one year options to further extend, Bristow revealed.

The deals apply to crew change operations to the operators’ fields and platforms out of the Bergen and Floro sites. Bristow’s current contracts with the three companies expire on April 30, 2022, after which the extension deals take effect. The company has been an Equinor aviation partner for more than 20 years and has been partnering with Neptune and Shell since May 2017.

“Our collaboration and working relationship with Equinor are true examples of what a partnership in our industry should look like,” Heidi Wulff Heimark, Bristow’s managing director and accountable manager in Norway, said in a company statement.

“We both share a strong commitment to efficiency and to the highest safety standards in providing critical transportation services in supporting exploration and production activities,” Heimark added in the statement. “We are especially honored by their trust and confidence in us with these contract extensions that will bring long-term stability and maintain service efficiencies,” Heimark went on to say.

Back in April, Bristow Group announced a three year contract extension until August 2024 with Aker BP to support air transportation crew change services for its operations in the Norwegian continental shelf.

Bristow Group describes itself as the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. The company primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies, according to its website. Bristow is based in Houston, Texas, and has operations in several countries in addition to the UK and Norway, including Australia, Brazil, and Guyana.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com