Bristow Bags Aker BP Deal

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) has revealed that it has secured a three year contract extension with Aker BP to support air transportation crew change services for Aker BP’s operations in the Norwegian continental shelf.

The new deal will see Bristow’s contract with Aker BP continue until August 2024 and includes an option to extend for a further year. Under the deal, Bristow, which has been an Aker BP aviation partner for more than 15 years, will use its fleet of existing S-92s in Norway to provide crew change flights out of its base in Sola.

“Aker BP was a great partner in this process and took a long term business approach to their procurement of these safety critical services,” Heidi Wulff Heimark, Bristow’s managing director and accountable manager in Stavanger, Norway, said in a company statement.

“We are committed to providing the safest and most efficient service to Aker BP in support of their exploration and production activities,” Heimark added. “We are especially honored by their trust and confidence in us and that this contract extension will bring long-term stability and maintains efficiencies in the service,” the Bristow representative went on to state.

Bristow is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions and primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies, according to its website. The company announced back in June last year that it had completed a combination with Era Group Inc, which it said created a financially stronger company with enhanced size and diversification.

Aker BP explores, develops fields, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf. It operates the Skarv, Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Valhall, and Ula assets and is also a license partner in the Johan Sverdrup field.

