Brent, WTI Net Length Continues to Build

Weekly flows continue to show increasing net length and open interest, a new report from Macquarie Bank Limited, which was sent to Rigzone late Monday, stated.

“The February 5 EU ban on Russian oil products is a source of optimism because a material loss of Russian product exports could force some crude production curtailment,” Macquarie Bank Limited analysts stated in the report.

“Improving demand outlook has also been supportive, driven by China’s reopening, and increasing expectations for a potential ‘soft landing’. An underappreciated risk in our view are the Feb 25 elections in Nigeria which may be accompanied by supply disruptions,” the analysts added.

“WAF grades have settled down; but Dated Brent has rallied for almost five straight weeks. We remain short term bullish given the drivers above; but we expect global surpluses of 1.5 million barrels per day to force a correction in late 2Q/3Q23,” the analysts continued.

Both WTI and Brent continued to build managed money and other net length over the last week, according to the Macquarie Bank Limited report.

WTI and Brent speculative net length increased by 27.8K contracts to 319.1K - shorts decreased by 1.6K, while longs increased 26.2K - and managed money net positioning increased by 35K to 431K - shorts decreased by 25.4K contracts, while longs increased 9.6K, the report outlined.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook, global production of liquid fuels will rise from 100 million barrels per day in 2022 to reach an average of 102.8 million barrels per day in 2024 and global consumption of liquid fuels will increase from an average of 99.4 million barrels per day in 2022 to 102.2 million barrels per day in 2024.

“With more global oil production than consumption in our forecast, we expect global oil inventories will increase over the next two years,” the EIA noted in its latest STEO.

The latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that weekly confirmed Covid-19 cases in China dropped for five straight weeks from the week commencing December 19, 2022. Weekly Covid-19 deaths in China have dropped for three straight weeks from the week commencing January 2, 2023, WHO figures show.

