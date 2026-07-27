Brent Tumbles Nearly 9% on Diplomacy

Oil prices plunged as the US paused strikes on Iran and supply concerns eased with resumed Kazakh exports.

Oil sank by the most in over three months as the US paused daily strikes against Iran and tankers sailed to load at a recently disrupted Kazakh export terminal, easing supply pressures in a market squeezed on multiple fronts.

Brent crude fell 8.7% to close around $88 a barrel, the biggest one-day drop since April 17. US oil marker West Texas Intermediate also slumped, along with European natural gas.

Oil markets dipped as the US has apparently held off on new strikes since late Friday, following 13 straight nights of attacks aimed at degrading Iran's ability to disrupt commercial shipping. The Islamic Republic signaled it was refraining from any retaliation and held talks with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz, though Saudi Arabia later said it intercepted drones from Iraq targeting its oil facilities.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Axios that he decided to pause strikes on Iran to give negotiations another chance. He later told reporters there's a "good chance" that talks with Iran lead to some form of progress, and that there was "plenty of time." Trump last week had raised the possibility of intensified action, echoing a long line of threats to escalate.

Despite the president's recent shift in rhetoric, futures have held onto a more than 20% advance this month as the Iran-backed Houthis threaten Saudi exports from the Red Sea. That transit point has been a crucial workaround since the war snarled flows through Hormuz, which links the Gulf to global markets. The conflict, completing its fifth month, has stoked concerns of an inflationary shock as stockpiles fall and fuel prices jump.

At the same time, oil loading resumed at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on Russia's Black Sea coast, the main export point for barrels from Kazakhstan. Vessels had been under attack by Ukrainian drones in recent days, making shipowners reluctant to call there and choking off a vital point of supply to European buyers.

Last week's gain in oil prices attracted bearish investors, who increased their wagers on a decline, according to positioning data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission last Friday.

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"While investors lifted longs on concerns inventories may fall to critical lows, they more aggressively grew shorts believing a full-blown war may be avoided," said Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, referring to the CFTC data. "High prices are politically costly for the US, and a reported shortage of missile interceptors makes an escalation problematic."

The Houthi militants in Yemen, meanwhile, said they had struck facilities linked to Saudi Aramco in the Red Sea port towns of Jizan and Yanbu on Saturday, though neither Riyadh nor the state-owned producer confirmed the claim.

Yanbu, the western terminus of the kingdom's East-West pipeline, has become its key crude export outlet since Hormuz became effectively shut. Jizan is home to a refinery and export terminal.

Transits of key chokepoints are still well below normal, suggesting shipowners remain cautious. On Sunday, an Asia-bound supertanker carrying Saudi oil exited the Red Sea via the longer Suez Canal route while other vessels continue to risk the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Oil Prices

WTI for September delivery declined 7.5% to settle at $82.61 a barrel in New York.

Brent for September settlement fell 8.7% to settle at $88.36 a barrel.

In the Strait of Hormuz traffic was sparse, with just eight commodity vessels - mostly smaller product tankers and bulk carriers - crossing on Sunday, according to Kpler data. Negotiators from Iran and Oman are trying to reach an agreement to restart shipping through the waterway, according to people familiar.

Iranian state television said five of six ships that had tried to use a southern route through Hormuz - a pathway hugging the Omani coast - were brought back to the Persian Gulf.