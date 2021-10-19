Brent Settles Above $85
The global benchmark Brent closed above $85 a barrel for the first time since October 2018 amid a stronger equity market and ongoing concerns around a worldwide energy crisis.
Brent crude futures eked out a 0.9% gain on Tuesday after a choppy session, while the U.S. benchmark crude closed at a fresh seven-year high. Risk-on sentiment prevailed in the broader markets as equities rose and the U.S. dollar weakened. Meanwhile, Russia signaled that it won’t go out of its way to offer European consumers extra gas to ease supply tightness unless it gets approval for a controversial pipeline.
“Crude price volatility is here to stay as demand uncertainty remains elevated over the short-term,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “There is a lot of noise in all this morning’s headlines, but given the relentless winning streak, oil prices are ripe for significant rounds of profit-taking.”
Crude has advanced for the past eight weeks as the energy crisis -- prompted by shortages of natural gas and coal -- coincided with a rebound in demand from key economies emerging from the pandemic. Russia indicated its keeping a tight grip on gas supplies to Europe and OPEC+ hasn’t pumped enough crude to meet its production targets, exacerbating a tight supply situation. It’s “possible” that oil will hit $100 a barrel this winter, according to commodities trader Mercuria Energy Group Ltd.
Prices:
- West Texas Intermediate for November delivery rose 52 cents to settle at $82.96 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for December settlement advanced 75 cents to end the session at $85.08 a barrel.
In exchange for upping supplies, Russia wants to get German and European Union approval to begin using the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe, according to people close to state-run gas giant Gazprom and the Kremlin. Gazprom PJSC’s gas exports to its main markets fell in the first two weeks of October to the lowest since at least 2014 for the time of year.
Technical indicators are showing that crude is in overbought territory. West Texas Intermediate’s 14-day Relative Strength Index is holding above 70, signaling oil may be due for a pullback.
Meanwhile, in the U.S., analysts surveyed by Bloomberg estimate a crude stockpile gain of 2.25 million barrels last week. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute will release inventory data later Tuesday, while the U.S. government will release its weekly tally on Wednesday.
(With assistance from Elizabeth Low and Jack Wittels.)
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Talos, TechnipFMC To Develop CCS Projects Along US GOM Coast
- Ineos to Invest $2B+ in Green Hydrogen Across Europe
- Boris Johnson Predicts ‘Extremely Tough’ COP 26 Talks
- Eni, Fincantieri Pair Up To Promote Energy Transition Initiatives
- Shale Gas Drillers Allowed Trade Credits For Low Methane Emissions
- Sinopec Opens 350Bcf Gas Storage Cluster in North China
- PetroNor Gets Gambian Offshore License Extension Amid Farm-Out Talks
- Boris Johnson, Bill Gates Announce $550M Green Partnership
- Permian Oil Production Near Pre-Covid Record Numbers
- Brent Settles Above $85
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up
- Oxy Sells Ghana Assets for $750MM
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- Halliburton Strikes Electric Frac Deal
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- BP To Buy All Crude Oil From Cliff Head Field
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- 3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup