Brent Pulls Back From $100

Brent crude prices retreated from $100 a barrel as oil was still managing to traverse Middle East trade routes despite the recent escalation in hostilities and White House saber rattling.



The global benchmark fell roughly 4% on Friday to settle near $97 a barrel, its biggest one-day drop since late June. Crude slumped as traders digested a flurry of reports on the direction of stalled US and Iran peace talks, while momentum indicators signaled an overdue pause following oil's rapid rise.



A slump deepened after Reuters reported that Pakistan is exploring a path toward resuming stalled US-Iran peace talks, while the New York Times said that President Donald Trump met with top advisers and senior members of his cabinet Friday to discuss whether to ramp up US military attacks on Iran.



The market is "anxious about Trump's next move" and "has PTSD from being long after the previous attempts of breaking $100 in Brent," said Scott Shelton, an energy analyst at TP ICAP Group Plc.



Technical factors aided the pullback after the commodity reached triple digits the previous session following attacks on tankers in the Red Sea. Traders have piled into options in record numbers to hedge against a sudden deescalation in the conflict between the US and Iran.



Oil's relative-strength index, a gauge of its price direction, signaled it's primed for a period of weakness following a roughly week-long rise.



Crude trimmed July's over 30% advance amid signs of persistent trade flows, with millions of barrels of Saudi Arabian crude still being shipped from its Red Sea coast, despite Yemen's Houthi militants seeking to impose a blockade on the kingdom's shipping.



"The crude market is taking a breather," said Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. "Flows via Bab el-Mandeb have thus far not been majorly disrupted," while Saudi Arabia continues to invoke workarounds like the Suez-Mediterranean pipeline that crosses Egypt and reduced capacity supertanker transits through the Suez Canal, he added.



Trump hasn't made a decision yet on whether to conduct major strikes against Iran, he said at an event from the Oval Office. The comments came after Trump told Axios on Thursday he was considering a "massive attack" on Iran, which helped send Brent barreling past $100 a barrel.



Meanwhile, Trump's revived levies have fed into worries over another inflationary spike as global bond yields surge, posing a threat to fuel demand. Retail prices of diesel fuel, used in trucking and farming, have topped $5 a gallon in the US and gasoline is above $4 a gallon, heightening the prospect of demand destruction.



Bullish risks



Traders are also contending with what appear to be Ukrainian attacks at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on Russia's Black Sea coast, which exports most of Kazakhstan's oil.



"Markets are assessing whether Brent should remain at that $100-a-barrel level" as "demand concerns are rising," said June Goh, senior oil market analyst at Sparta Commodities SA. "But from a supply angle, we are clearly in deficit with both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb effectively shut and CPC production curtailed."



Some Western shipowners now appear to be making plans to avoid the Bab el-Mandeb strait, at the southern end of the sea, or to sail through it with their location transponders turned off. Another option is to voyage around the African continent to Asian destinations. That diversion takes them north through the Suez Canal and almost doubles some voyage times.



Oil Prices

Brent for September settlement dropped 3.9% to close at $96.78 a barrel in New York.

WTI for September delivery fell 3.1% to settle at $89.31 a barrel.

