Brennan Succeeds Steuert at Fluor

Fluor Corp. reported Friday that it has appointed Joe Brennan the company’s chief financial officer (CFO).

Brennan’s appointment was effective July 22, 2020, and follows D. Michael Steuert’s decision to retire from the CFO role, Fluor noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Fluor that Steuert has agreed to remain with the global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance firm as a senior advisor through the end of this year to assist with the transition.

“After seven years of retirement, I returned to Fluor last year to help the new management team with the strategic review of our organization and to provide expertise as Fluor charted a new path forward,” remarked Steuert. “While the past year has been challenging, I believe we have made great strides. I am confident that Fluor’s financial operations are in good hands, and I have made the personal decision to return to retirement and transition the role to a seasoned executive. Joe has the knowledge and experience required to complete our ongoing internal review as it moves to conclusion and manage Fluor’s finance function going forward.”

Brennan joined Fluor in 1991 and most recently held the role senior vice president, operations controller, the 47,000-employee, Irving, Texas-based company stated. It added that he previously served as Energy & Chemicals segment controller, southern California operations general manager and ICA Fluor operations manager.

“We are pleased to have the talent and knowledge of Fluor’s business that Joe brings to the CFO role,” commented Fluor CEO Carlos Hernandez. “He is a strong leader who is equally dedicated to returning Fluor to a position of strength and leadership in our industry. We also appreciate and have benefited tremendously from the countless hours of hard work that Mike has devoted to Fluor during these challenging times. While there remains work to be done and there are no assurances as to our timing, we expect to file the 2019 Form 10-K before September 30.”

