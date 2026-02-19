Brazos Starts Up New Gas Processing Plant in Midland Basin

Brazos commissioned its biggest cryogenic plant, designed to process up to 300 million cubic feet a day of natural gas in the Midland sector of the Permian Basin.

Brazos Midstream said Wednesday it had commissioned its biggest cryogenic plant, designed to process up to 300 million cubic feet a day (MMcfd) of natural gas in the Midland sector of the Permian Basin.

Sundance II follows the startup of the 200-MMcfd Sundance I in 2024. The Sundance complex in Martin County, Texas "provides critical processing capacity in the core of the Midland Basin and positions the company for continued growth in the region", Brazos said in a press release.

"The company's Midland Basin footprint now extends across Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Midland, Martin, Reagan and Upton counties", Fort Worth, Texas-based Brazos said.

The statement also said construction had started for a new processing complex in Glasscock County, Texas. The first facility in the project is a cryogenic gas processing plant with a capacity of 300 MMcfd, called Cassidy I. Expected to be completed this year, Cassidy I would grow Brazos' gas processing capacity in the Midland basin to 800 MMcfd.

"In anticipation of additional processing demand driven by producer customers' drilling programs, Brazos has secured grid power and other related infrastructure to execute on timely and capital-efficient expansion opportunities at the Cassidy processing complex", Brazos said.

It added, "Brazos is also extending its gathering system with over 70 miles of high-pressure 20-in and 24-in natural gas gathering pipeline currently under construction, providing incremental capacity to constrained areas in Reagan, Glasscock, Midland and Upton counties".

"Upon completion in mid-2026, Brazos’ Midland footprint will include approximately 525 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines and 16 compressor stations", Brazos said.

"The Midland business is underpinned by long-term acreage dedications covering more than 375,000 acres from top-tier Permian producer customers already in full-scale development".

Across the Permian, Brazos said it aims to raise its processing capacity from the current one billion cfd to about 1.3 billion cfd by the end of this year.

Chief executive Brad Iles said, "In less than 24 months, we have executed on our growth plans in the Midland Basin, the most active and resilient oil and gas producing region in the U.S."

"As the largest privately held midstream operator in the Permian Basin, we are strategically positioned to support and grow alongside our producer customers and continue investing in midstream infrastructure that provides a more reliable and efficient path to market", Iles added.

Brazos currently has approximately 1,435 miles of pipelines for gathering gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, serving Midland and Delaware basin producers. It also has 75,000 barrels of crude oil storage capacity, according to the company.

