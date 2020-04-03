Brazil's ANP Pauses Upcoming Oil, Gas Licensing Round
In response to adverse market conditions, Brazil’s ANP, the Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, has decided to temporarily suspend its 17th oil and gas bidding round for exploration and production, which was scheduled for this year.
The agency complied with the determination of the Ministry of Mines and Energy which, in an official letter, requested the temporary suspension of the 17th Round, specifically those related to the publication of the pre-public notice and the draft contract, in view of the current economics and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last year on Oct. 18 the National Council for Energy Policy approved the blocks that were to be auctioned in the 17th bidding round. In this event, 128 blocks were to be offered in the maritime sedimentary basins of Pará-Maranhão, Potiguar, Campos, Santos and Pelotas, totaling 64.1 thousand km² of area.
The blocks are in the following sedimentary basins / sectors: Pará-Maranhão ( sector SPAMA-AUP1), Potiguar (sectors SPOT-AP2 and SPOT-AUP2), Pelotas (sectors SP-AP1, SP-AR1 and SP-AUP1), Campos (sectors SC-AUP2, SC-AP3 and SC-AP1) and Santos (sectors SS-AUP5, SS-AP4 and SS-AUP4).
The National Council for Energy Policy will define a new schedule for the bidding process, the agency said in a statement.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
