Brazil Could See $4.5B in Decomm Investments
The Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) released Resolution 817/2020 on April 27, which deals with decommissioning oil and gas exploration and production facilities, the procedure for returning areas to the ANP and the sale and reversal of assets. The agency called it a milestone for its oil industry, as the updated procedures will provide opportunities for new business and increased investments in the country.
On the decommissioning alone, the forecast is that the new standard will result in at least $4.5 billion in investments in the next five years. The funds will be invested in contracting services for clearing and abandoning wells, removing equipment and recovering areas, according to the agency.
The resolution may be applied to installations with decommissioning scheduled for the coming years and which, eventually, need to be deactivated early this year due to the production declines tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the resolution the ANP may include onshore fields that are in the process of being returned that have approved decommissioning plans, starting 24 months before the scheduled date for the end of production, so that there is a transition of operators without production interruption.
Simplifying the rules for transferring fields from one company to another extends fields' useful life and expands their recovery factor, generating jobs, income and increased royalties, the ANP said in a statement.
The resolution is the result of a joint effort between the ANP, Ibama and the Brazilian Navy, which unified their procedures; instead of delivering different documents to each agency, companies will now deliver a single facilities decommissioning plan.
