Brage Well Comes Up Dry
Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has today confirmed that no hydrocarbons were found in the Brage South exploration well offshore Norway.
Wintershall Dea said that the well, designated 31/4-A-13 C, was drilled in the PL055 license and that the well would be plugged as a dry well.
On 23 May 2022, OKEA announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a material portfolio of assets from Wintershall Dea Norge AS, including a 35.2 percent operated working interest in the Brage field. At the time, Brage South is one of many upside opportunities identified at Brage.
The result of this exploration well does not change OKEA’s valuation of the transaction nor the view of Brage as a good opportunity for OKEA in line with our strategy and with substantial remaining upside potential.
The 31/4-A-13 C Brage South well was drilled from the Brage platform. Wintershall Dea Norge is the operator and holds a 35.2 percent stake. The partners are Lime Petroleum, DNO Norge, Vår Energi, and M Vest Energi with 33.8434, 14.2567, 12.2575, and 4.4424 percent stakes, respectively.
In the transaction with Wintershall Dea, OKEA will acquire 35.2 percent operated working interest in the Brage unit, 6.4615 percent working interest in the Ivar Aasen Unit, and 6 percent working interest in the Nova field with an effective date of January 1, 2022.
The transaction is conditional upon Norwegian governmental approval and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022
- Oil Drops As Concerns Over Slowdown Offset Tight Crude Market
- Energy Transition Gathers Pace, Momentum Depending On Region
- Window to Fix CO2 Math Rapidly Closing For Fund Managers
- European Gas Prices Rise Over Russian Pipeline Uncertainty
- Neptune Energy Wraps Up Fenja Drilling Campaign
- CGX And Frontera Amend Corentyne Block JV Deal
- Next UK Prime Minister Must Tackle 150 Pct Energy Price Shock
- First Results From TGS East Coast India Reprocessing Project
- Brage Well Comes Up Dry
- Putin Says Nord Stream Will Restart, With Conditions
- Oil-Pipeline Outage Adds To Biden Saudi Visit Fail
- Brazil, Guyana, Mexico Projects To Offset Declines In Other Areas
- Offshore Wind Turbines Soon To Join Rigs In Gulf Of Mexico
- Current Texas Oil And Gas Employment Might Be As Good As It Gets
- U.S. Coast Guard Contains Over 1 Mn Gallons From Longest Oil Spill
- Five-Year Offshore O&G EPC Spend To Hit Massive $276 Bn Mark
- U.S. Gas Output To Hit Record High By End-2022. More Growth In 2023.
- Oil And Natural Gas Industry Taxes Power Texas Record Surplus
- Shell To Stop Paying Prelude FLNG Workers Over Industrial Action
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Sonatrach Makes Massive Gas Find In Sahara Desert
- Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record
- Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
- USA Condemns Mortar Attacks on IKR Oil Infrastructure
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip