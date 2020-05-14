Bradshaw to Lead Bristow and Era Merged Firm

Bristow Group and Era Group announced the new executive leadership team and global organizational structure that will take effect when the companies merge.

Bristow Group and Era Group on Tuesday announced the new executive leadership team and global organizational structure that will take effect when the companies merge.

The offshore helicopter transportation and search and rescue (SAR) services firms agreed to the combination earlier this year. The combined company will be called Bristow.

“This new organizational structure and executive team will help position the combined company to navigate market challenges while better serving our customers with more efficient operations,” Era President and CEO Chris Bradshaw, who will also hold the dual role at Bristow, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “I look forward to working with some of the most talented and experienced leaders in our industry. Together, we will foster a common culture built on a powerful foundation of unmatched safety, service, trust and teamwork, ready to begin a new chapter in innovative and efficient global helicopter services.”

Joining Bradshaw on Bristow’s executive leadership team will be:

David Stepanek, currently Era’s senior vice president (SVP) for business development, will become executive vice president and chief operating officer for Bristow. He will oversee global operations through each of the area managers including flight operations, maintenance, service delivery, supply chain management, training and information technology, Bristow and Era stated.

Alan Corbett, Bristow Group’s SVP for Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia (EAMEA), will hold a similar role at Bristow that also includes U.K. SAR and Australia operations.

Era Group SVP, Operations and Fleet Management Stuart Stavley will become Bristow’s SVP for global fleet management.

Era Group SVP and CFO Jennifer Whalen will become Bristow’s interim SVP and CFO until a permanent CFO is named at a future date.

Era Group SVP, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer Crystal Gordon will be Bristow’s SVP and general counsel.

Bristow Group Vice President, Human Resources Mary Wersebe will become the combined company’s senior vice president and chief administrative officer.

Bristow Group Director, Safety Americas and Global Safety Performance James Stottlemyer will become Bristow’s vice president for health, safety and environment.

Bristow and Era noted Tuesday that the combination remains subject to closing conditions, including approval by the companies’ shareholders. Moreover, they stated the structure and executive appointments will be effective upon the transaction’s close and board of directors approval – currently projected for mid-June.

