BP Wraps Up $1.3B TA Acquisition

BP Products North America, a unit of BP, has completed its $1.3 billion acquisition of TravelCenters of America.

One of the leading full-service travel center operators, TravelCenters of America, is now part of BP, following the completion of a $1.3 billion deal agreed in February this year.

In a company statement, BP outlined that the completion marked a milestone for the U.S. in the growth of BP’s strategic convenience and mobility business.

“We are thrilled to welcome the TravelCenters of America team to bp and give a turbo-boost to our convenience and mobility business in the US. Combining TA’s sites on US highways with our brilliant retail network off the highway immediately expands our offer and doubles our global convenience gross margin,” Emma Delaney, executive vice president customers & products, BP, said.

“By integrating BP pulse, our fast-growing EV charging business, along with biofuels and renewable natural gas businesses – and in time, hydrogen – we can help America’s vital fleets and logistics companies decarbonize,” she added.

BP reminded that in February it had agreed to acquire TA, subject to required approvals. Having received those approvals and with the transaction complete, TA’s strategically located network of highway sites complements BP’s existing predominantly off-highway convenience and mobility business in the U.S., enabling TA and BP to offer fleets and consumers a seamless nationwide service, BP noted.

Convenience is one of five strategic transition growth engines that BP intends to grow rapidly through this decade. By 2030, BP aims for around half its annual investment to go into these transition growth engines; with around half of its anticipated cumulative $55-65 billion transition growth engine investment going into convenience, bioenergy and EV charging.

Also in February, BP said that the acquisition will provide options to expand and develop new mobility offers including electric vehicle (EV) charging, biofuels, renewable natural gas (RNG) and later hydrogen, both for passenger vehicles and fleets.

