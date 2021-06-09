BP Veteran Suttles to Retire from Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) reported Tuesday that its CEO, Doug Suttles, will retire effective August 1, 2021.
The Denver-based firm added that its current president, Brendan McCracken, will succeed Suttles on that date and add CEO to his title.
“Under his leadership, Ovintiv was transformed into a leading North American resource play company,” Ovintiv Board Chair Peter Dea said in a written statement regarding Suttles’ pending retirement. “Our company performance is very strong, which makes the timing for this transition ideal.”
Dea also noted that Ovintiv’s board unanimously elected McCracken to become the company’s next CEO.
“His appointment reflects his strong leadership skills, broad background, and track record for delivering strong results,” commented Dea. “We look forward to working with Brendan to deliver exceptional value for our shareholders in the years to come.”
Dea also noted that Tuesday’s announcement marks the culmination of a thorough succession planning process.
“It has truly been an honor and privilege to lead Ovintiv over the past eight years,” remarked Suttles, who joined the previously Canada-based Encana Corp. after more than two decades at BP (NYSE: BP). “I want to thank the board and the entire Ovintiv team for their support. I know Brendan well and I wholeheartedly support his appointment as CEO. He will do an exceptional job leading the company.”
McCracken, who joined Ovintiv nearly a quarter-century ago, held various functional leadership roles in strategy, external affairs, and operations prior to serving as president, the company stated. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Queen’s University and an MBA from the University of Oxford, added the firm.
“I am both humbled and excited to lead our incredibly talented and dedicated team,” said McCracken. “Doug has been a tremendous leader for our company and has created a legacy that will serve us well for years to come. Our priorities today remain unchanged as we continue to focus on reducing debt, generating free cash flow, and delivering quality returns. Our team is powered by a unique culture of innovation, teamwork, and discipline.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- McDermott Sub Gets Conditional LOA for $2B Contract
- Tellurian and Vitol in $12B LNG Deal
- Mining Magnate Likens Congo to 1950s Saudi Arabia
- BP Veteran Suttles to Retire from Ovintiv
- NOCs to Fill Void as Majors Retreat from Oil and Gas
- Chevron Awards GOM Drilling Contract
- Worley Nets 2 Year Ithaca Deal
- China Ban on Aussie LNG Should Have Limited Impact
- McDermott Announces Leadership Change
- Sembcorp Marine Still Faces Skilled Worker Shortfall
- McDermott Completes Historic India Subsea Project
- Lightsource BP in $1B+ Portugal Solar Investment
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- Worley Bags Shell Hydrogen Deal
- Hibiscus Reveals Repsol Deal Value
- McDermott Sub Gets Conditional LOA for $2B Contract
- Rig Remains Submerged After Incident
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running
- Chevron Pumps $20MM Into Adopt-a-Port Initiative