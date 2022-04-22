BP Turning To BirAllah 13 Tcf Gas Project Following Tortue Ahmeyim

BP is discussing monetization for Mauritania's BirAllah and Senegal's Yakaar-Terenga reserves as Phase 2 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project nears FID.

Neighboring the 15 trillion cubic feet (tcf) Greater Tortue Ahmeyim’s (GTA) gas reserves, BirAllah’s own 13 tcf of natural gas lie offshore the Mauritania-Senegal border at a water depth of 8,200 feet.

Discovered via a trio of wells drilled by the Valaris DS-12 drillship in 2019, the high-quality gas at BirAllah represents the largest deepwater gas discovery of 2019 and the third-largest overall.

According to Energy Capital & Power, as BP’s GTA project approaches its mid-2023 Phase 1 launch, interests turn towards BirAllah which has long been slated as a follow-up for the GTA development on BP’s books.

The GTA area straddles the Senegal-Mauritania maritime border with the project performed in partnership with both countries’ national oil companies – Senegal’s Petrosen and Mauritania’s SMHPM – along with BP’s partner in west Africa Kosmos Energy.

Covid-related shutdowns coupled with market pressures pushed back GTA’s timeline for first gas from the initial 2022 estimate to 2023.

With the Phase 1 well underway, targeting a 2.5 million tons annual output, and Phase 2 – doubling the project’s capacity – under evaluation under a final investment decision expected by early 2023, BP has achieved sufficient security to move forward with BirAllah discussions.

“BirAllah itself is BP’s golden goose - conveniently located on either side of the transnational GTA reserve and just as rich in resources,” Energy Capital explained.

On the Mauritanian side, block C8 holds the Orca-1 zone and well, with 155 feet total in discovered net gas pay and further expected in deeper unexplored reserves.

Below, on the Senegalese side of the border, the Cayar Profond block encompasses the Yakaar-2 well with a further 100 feet of net gas pay. Between these two blocks and nine hydrocarbon zones BP has explored, drilling has de-risked up to 50 tcf worth of gas initially in place.

Energy Capital & Power stated that development timelines for BirAllah were uncertain and unannounced but between Senegal’s Yakaar-Terenga, Mauritania’s BirAllah, and the transnational GTA hubs, substantial amounts of the natural gas wait to be tapped.

Per Wood Mackenzie’s best estimations, this is but a third of the total output possible from the region in the next 10-15 years.

Moreover, with Senegal’s gas master plan released as recently as 2019 and that of Mauritania’s in development, BirAllah and its neighboring hubs are poised to kickstart the rise in the global gas and energy market for Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Guinea-Conakry.

