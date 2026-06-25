BP, TotalEnergies Join Bab Gas Cap Project in Abu Dhabi

Expected to produce up to 1.5 billion cubic feet a day of gas, the project represents 'the largest gas cap development of its kind globally', BP said.

BP PLC and TotalEnergies SE have each acquired a 10 percent stake in the Bab Gas Cap project onshore Abu Dhabi.

Expected to produce up to 1.5 billion cubic feet a day of gas, the project represents "the largest gas cap development of its kind globally", British energy giant BP said in a press release.

Bab Gas Cap targets up to 3 reservoirs in the Bab field, one of the biggest oilfields onshore Abu Dhabi, BP said. Besides gas, the project will also produce condensates.

The project "builds on the 2015 renewal for 40 years of the Onshore oil concession (formerly ADCO)", France's TotalEnergies said separately.

"The project also aligns with Abu Dhabi's strategy to expand both its liquids production from condensates and its gas output while reinforcing its LNG value chain, notably the Ruwais LNG project, in which TotalEnergies also holds 10 percent interest", TotalEnergies added.

TotalEnergies chair and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said, "The Bab Gas Cap project is well in line with TotalEnergies' Upstream strategy by adding low-cost, low-emissions resources with significant potential for production growth”.

BP said it serves as "asset lead" in the project. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co PJSC owns 60 percent, China National Petroleum Corp 8 percent, Japan's INPEX Corp 5 percent, China ZhenHuaOil Co Ltd 4 percent and GS Energy 3 percent.

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"The Bab Gas Cap project continues BP's track record in discovered resource access opportunities following Kirkuk in Iraq, Western Offshore fields in India, and Karabagh and Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara in Azerbaijan in 2025", BP said.

In a separate partnership announced Thursday, BP executed a technical services contract with India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd to increase production in the South Asian country's Western Offshore Basin.

"Comprising 43 blocks, the Western Offshore Basin is ONGC's most prolific hydrocarbon-producing basin and has contributed significantly to India’s energy requirements for over four decades", a joint statement said.

"The agreement marks a significant expansion of the ONGC-BP collaboration from Mumbai High to the fields in the Western Offshore Basin. It will facilitate the wider deployment of advanced technologies, global technical expertise and best-in-class operating practices across some of India’s most important mature hydrocarbon assets".

BP and ONGC had signed a similar agreement for Mumbai High in February 2025, under which they "moderated production decline and delivered growth through optimization of existing wells, enhanced surveillance and focused reservoir, well and facility-management initiatives", the statement said.

ONGC retains 100 percent ownership and operational control of the Western Offshore Basin. "BP will work closely with ONGC's multidisciplinary teams to identify and implement focused interventions across reservoirs, wells and production facilities", the companies said.

"The collaboration will seek to moderate natural production decline, improve hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency, and support sustained production growth".

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