BP Takes Safe Zephyrus Flotel For Work In UK North Sea

BP hires Safe Zephyrus flotel for work on the Seagull project at the ETAP central processing facility. (Image courtesy of Prosafe)

Oil supermajor BP has hired the Safe Zephyrus flotel for gangway connected operations to support the Seagull project at the ETAP central processing facility in the UK North Sea.

Prosafe, the owner of the Safe Zephyrus, said that the firm duration of the contract was 10 months with up to four months of options.

According to the company, the deal will start in the first quarter of 2022. The value of the contract firm duration is $35.5 million, and the firm duration including options value is $49.3 million.

Prosafe described that the Safe Zephyrus as one of the world's most advanced and versatile accommodation vessels, complying with stringent rules in both UK and Norway and with a strong focus on reducing emissions by optimizing the engine load.

The Safe Zephyrus was built at Jurong Shipyard, Singapore, to the GVA 3000E design and is equipped with a DP3 system and 12-point wire mooring arrangement. Delivered in 2016, it has a large open deck area of around 11,000 square feet and two 50-ton cranes.

As for the project, the Neptune Energy-operated Seagull is a high-pressure, high-temperature development located in the Central North Sea approximately 10 miles south of the BP-operated ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF).

Seagull will be tied back to the ETAP CPF partially utilizing existing subsea infrastructure. Gas from the development will come onshore at the CATS processing terminal at Teesside, while oil will come onshore through the Forties Pipeline System to the Kinneil Terminal, Grangemouth.

The project saw the first step in its offshore execution in September 2020 with the beginning of the subsea construction. At the start of this year, drilling started on the Seagull project using Valaris’ JU-248 jack-up rig. The campaign consists of four development wells expected to last 18 months.

To remind, the flotel last time worked for BP on the Clair Ridge platform located West of Shetland under a contract awarded in October 2018.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com